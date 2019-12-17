Genelia D'Souza's wish for hubby Riteish Deshmukh on his birthday is all things heart; View Post

Today, on the occasion of Riteish Deshmukh's birthday Genelia has a sweet wish for the actor. Genelia shared an adorable picture of Riteish with her and their kids Riaan and Rahyl.

Riteish Deshmukh made his debut in Bollywood in the year 2003 in Tujhe Meri Kasam opposite Genelia D'Souza. He again worked with Genelia in his third film, Masti. The two were dating since then. Genelia and Riteish are the most loved and adorable couple of B-Town. Fans just love this Jodi and want to often see the two work together. On 3 February 2012, the two got married to each other. Genelia keeps posting photos with Riteish on her Instagram account.

Today, on the occasion of Riteish Deshmukh's birthday Genelia has a sweet wish for the actor. Sharing an adorable picture of Riteish with her and their kids Riaan and Rahyl, Genelia wrote, "Dear Forever Mine Il say the same thing to you now, that Il say to you when you turn 100 - You are my today and all of my tomorrows. Happy Birthday Love Forever yours Ps- I’m always in the mood for you." In the picture, we can see that Riteish has been showered with kisses from his cute family and the actor simply loves it.

On the work front, Riteish was recently seen in Milap Zaveri's Marjaavan with , Tara Sutaria and Rakul Preet. Riteish had played the role of an antagonist named Vishnu. The movie received a good response from the viewers. Riteish will be soon seen in Ahmed Khan's Baaghi 3 with Tiger Shroff and . Produced by Sajid Nadiadwala under Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment and distributed by Fox Star Studios, Baaghi 3 is a spiritual sequel to the 2016 movie Baaghi and 2018 movie Baaghi 2. The movie is all set to hit the screens on 6 March 2020.

