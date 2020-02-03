Genelia wishes her 'dearest forever' Riteish Deshmukh a Happy Anniversary; Says the best is yet to come

Genelia Deshmukh and Riteish Deshmukh who tied the knot on 3 February 2012, celebrate their 8th year wedding anniversary today.

One of the cutest couple of B-town, Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia Deshmukh have been loved by one and all. The couple has always left us in awe with their adorable photos and videos on their social media accounts. On the occasion of Christmas, a video posted by Genelia where we can see hubby Riteish helping Genelia in tying her red tie in front of a mirror had gone viral on social media. The video was showered with lots of love from their fans where the couple shed major couple goals.

Today, Genelia and Riteish celebrate their 8th year wedding anniversary today. The couple tied the knot on 3 February 2012. Sharing a video in which we can see a collage of adorable photos of the two, Genelia wrote, "Dearest Forever, Grow old along with me, I promise the best is yet to come Happy Anniversary @riteishd Just to let you know I Love being my Husband’s wife. #since2002." As soon as Genelia posted the video, actress showered heart on the video. Not only Genelia, but even Riteish has also posted a video wishing his 'Baiko' a happy anniversary. But while Genelia's video was an adorable one, Ritesih's video is a funny one.

Check out Genelia Deshmukh's wish for Riteish Deshmukh here:

In the video shared by Riteish, we can see Genelia is showing her marriage pics to Riteish. While seeing the pics Ritesih becomes sad and a funny song is being played in the background. Sharing the video, he wrote, "Happy Anniversary Baiko @geneliad."

On the work front, Riteish Deshmukh was last seen in Milap Zaveri's film Marjaavaan co-starring and Tara Sutaria. Prior to this, he was seen in Housefull 4 and Total Dhamaal. Next up, Riteish will be seen in Baaghi 3 co-starring Tiger Shroff and .

