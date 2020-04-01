  1. Home
  2. entertainment

George Ezra offers free online workout music for children missing school due to Coronavirus

George Ezra and his mother have offered British fitness instructor Joe Wicks free use of his tracks for his online workouts for children, who are missing school due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
2751 reads Mumbai
News,hollywood,Coronavirus,George EzraGeorge Ezra offers free online workout music for children missing school due to Coronavirus
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp
Wicks' daily YouTube workouts have taken over social media as he keeps children active while they are forced to stay at home due to lockdown, reports aceshowbiz.com. The fitness instructor, who is also known as The Body Coach, said that he had to conduct his makeshift sessions in silence, as he couldn't pay to license music due to his YouTube royalties from the show going to Britain's National Health Service. On March 31, Ezra shared with his mother, a teacher, had heard of Wicks' problem, prompting her son to call up record company chiefs to waive his own royalties.

He wrote on Instagram: "My mum suggested I offer Joe and the kids my songs to use. I got in touch with Joe and we made it happen. The coolest thing is that all royalties made from the songs being used are going directly to the NHS!". "I'd like to say a huge thank you to Joe for being the world's fitness coach throughout all of this and an even bigger thank you to my amazing mum and all the other incredible teachers up and down the country for everything they're doing."

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

So, yesterday my mum rang me on her lunch break. She's a teacher at a primary school and each morning her and the kids are tuning in for PE with Joe. Joe mentioned that it was a shame that there was no music on during the classes but because of copyright issues he couldn't use songs in the background. My mum suggested I offer Joe and the kids my songs to use. I got in touch with Joe and we made it happen the coolest thing is that all royalties made from the songs being used are going directly to the NHS! I'd like to say a huge thank you to Joe for being the worlds fitness coach throughout all of this and an even bigger thank you to my amazing mum and all the other incredible teachers up and down the country for everything they're doing Guys, tag a teacher and let them know we love them have a great day x @thebodycoach

A post shared by George Ezra (@george_ezra) on

Wicks thanked the singer, saying: "Now listen, I've got some great news. I've got to say a massive thank you to George Ezra's mum, who is a teacher at school and George Ezra found out that I had no music, so he's given me his permission to use his music on the workout today."

Credits :IANS

This Day That Year
2019
2018
2017
2016
2015

Add new comment

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement