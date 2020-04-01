George Ezra offers free online workout music for children missing school due to Coronavirus

Wicks' daily YouTube workouts have taken over social media as he keeps children active while they are forced to stay at home due to lockdown, reports aceshowbiz.com. The fitness instructor, who is also known as The Body Coach, said that he had to conduct his makeshift sessions in silence, as he couldn't pay to license music due to his YouTube royalties from the show going to Britain's National Health Service. On March 31, Ezra shared with his mother, a teacher, had heard of Wicks' problem, prompting her son to call up record company chiefs to waive his own royalties.

He wrote on Instagram: "My mum suggested I offer Joe and the kids my songs to use. I got in touch with Joe and we made it happen. The coolest thing is that all royalties made from the songs being used are going directly to the NHS!". "I'd like to say a huge thank you to Joe for being the world's fitness coach throughout all of this and an even bigger thank you to my amazing mum and all the other incredible teachers up and down the country for everything they're doing."