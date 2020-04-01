George Ezra offers free online workout music for children missing school due to Coronavirus
So, yesterday my mum rang me on her lunch break. She's a teacher at a primary school and each morning her and the kids are tuning in for PE with Joe. Joe mentioned that it was a shame that there was no music on during the classes but because of copyright issues he couldn't use songs in the background. My mum suggested I offer Joe and the kids my songs to use. I got in touch with Joe and we made it happen the coolest thing is that all royalties made from the songs being used are going directly to the NHS! I'd like to say a huge thank you to Joe for being the worlds fitness coach throughout all of this and an even bigger thank you to my amazing mum and all the other incredible teachers up and down the country for everything they're doing Guys, tag a teacher and let them know we love them have a great day x @thebodycoach
Wicks thanked the singer, saying: "Now listen, I've got some great news. I've got to say a massive thank you to George Ezra's mum, who is a teacher at school and George Ezra found out that I had no music, so he's given me his permission to use his music on the workout today."
