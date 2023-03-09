'Get going': Amitabh Bachchan turns philosophical, motivates fans with his latest blog

The news of superstar Amitabh Bachchan's injury, left the entire country shocked. Amitabh suffered a rib injury while shooting for Nag Ashwin's film Project K in Hyderabad. The actor was immediately rushed back to Mumbai and has been advised to rest. Ever since the incident took place, Big B has been quite active on social media and sharing regular updates regarding his injury.

Amitabh's will and determination to work has been a source of inspiration for many fans. In his recent post, the 75-year-old actor penned down a motivational message for his fans and urged them to work hard rather than sit back and lamenting their losses.

Big B wrote, "This is no ‘grand proclamation of bravery’, One can sit back and lament lost opportunity .. or get up, retrieve it and beat it ..Yes .. defeat loss suffering is painful .. but the body mechanism heals as rapidly as it injures .. get up , get going , and get it … no philosophy here .. no grand proclamations of adamant bravery .. or the incline to demonstrate line of work for praise and will .. those for whom work brings fresh start , shall ever do , in the interests of the self .. teach yourself a lesson .. doing it to reflect in teaching to others is a fake .. a falsehood that needs to be abandoned .. it is my body , my mind , my will , my desire ..

”He further stated in his blog the limits of the ‘physicality,’ writing, “For this once the ‘me’ is deliverance .. selfish to thyself .. deservedly and in compliance with what you will decide .. not any other .. the ‘other’ is after all just another ‘other’ ..Your own limits of physicality .. limits of your cerebrum .. shall ever remain as the build on birth .. what we treat it to, is the condition that we build for ourselves .. indulge in the unwanted and be prepared for the dive .. indulge in the wanted and be prepared for the dive to swim out ..Tough ..But there for us all ..(sic).”

This is not the first time the superstar suffered an injury during a shoot. Notably while shooting for an action sequence with Puneet Issar for the 1983 film Coolie, Big B suffered a fatal injury because of a miscalculated jump.

About Project K

Project K is a science fiction movie that will be released in both Telugu and Hindi languages and is all set to release on January 2024. The movie stars Amitabh Bachchan, Prabhas, Disha Patani, and Dulquer Salmaan including Deepika Padukone who will be making her Telugu debut with this movie.

