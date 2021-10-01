'Get to know yourself': Aamir Khan's daughter Ira opens up on battling depression, shares advice

Content Warning: This article contains references to depression and mental health issues.

Aamir Khan’s daughter Ira Khan is known for openly voicing her opinions on social media. Previously, netizens have read her posts about being diagnosed with depression and spreading awareness about the same. The 24-year-old, on Friday, October 1, was once again seen sharing a piece of advice on beating depression. It so happened that the star-kid hosted an ‘Ask Me Anything’ session to interact with her Instagram followers personally. One among them asked her about her journey with depression and how she managed to beat her mental health issue.

Replying to the same, Ira Khan shared a video of her opening up about battling depression. According to the youngster, one must first begin from knowing themselves to tackle the problem. In addition to this, one should also differentiate their likes and dislikes to live life on their own terms. She said, “Get to know yourself, figure out what you like, what you don’t like, who you like, who you don’t like and what you want. Try to start and live your life that way I think.”

Take a look at her post here

Previously, in the month of April, Ira in a long candid video spoke about striving to find a balance in her life and coping with depression. She said, “A few weeks ago I started to feel better from burn out, at least I started to regain some stability in my life, and normalcy. And, I was talking to someone and I was like — even now there is a part in me that doesn’t believe, that thinks that I’m overreacting, and it’s because of the way my depression manifests itself. I don’t harm myself, I don’t do drugs, I don’t have loads of coffee, I don’t have immediate threats to my life, that’s not how my depression manifests.”

The 24-year-old also spoke about her tendency to “pile up stuff” until she “crashes”, being the actual cause of her feeling a burn out. “So, when I start to feel okay, I over work, or when I am upset I don’t tell anyone. Because of that, I start to pile up stuff and finally it gets too much and I crash. Then I start feeling better, then I crash. I couldn’t explain it until this time when I crashed. Then that part of me shuts up and only the part of me that is vulnerable, that wants to take care of itself, wants to get better is left. And that part now is broken, and that’s why it is crying,” she noted.

