'Get ready for chase': Ayushmann Khurrana teases as Jaideep Ahlawat joins Action Hero, begins shoot in London

Friday got an exciting update for fans of Ayushmann Khurrana as his film Action Hero went on floors in London. Not just this, another stellar actor joined Ayushmann on board the action film and it is none other than Paatal Lok actor Jaideep Ahlawat. The talented star joined Ayushmann on board and the announcement was made in a snazzy style. Ayushmann, who was excited to welcome Jaideep, shared a video on social media and informed all about the update. While Ayushmann is set to kick off the muhurat shoot today, Jaideep will begin the schedule in the next two days.

Taking to his Twitter handle, Ayushmann wrote, "Tighten up your seatbelts and get ready for the chase as @JaideepAhlawat joins #AnActionHero." Along with this, Ayushmann shared a video in which Jaideep introduces his character as a man who is a politician as well as a 'Pahalwan' aka wrestler. A chase between Ayushmann and Jaideep seems to be going on in the video and it certainly looked exciting. Aanand L Rai also welcomed Jaideep on board Action Hero. The film's shoot also kicked off in London.

Featuring an artist's journey, both, in front and behind the lens, the film is set to enthral the audience with its slick action and offbeat satirical sense of humour. Ayushmann will be seen in the skin of the action hero in the film. Speaking about the film going on floors, Bhushan Kumar, Chairman & Managing Director of T-Series, said, "It has been a long wait for us to kick off the shoot for An Action Hero. We can’t believe that the movie is already going on floors today and are excited to give it our best! The film has a fresh and quirky story and is mounted on a lavish scale."

Talking about the film kicking off shoot, maverick filmmaker Aanand L Rai said, "This is the first time that we are experimenting with this genre and An Action Hero is going to be an unconventional entertainer. Today is a proud moment for me to watch Anirudh behind the camera, directing his own film. I have seen him grow as a director and nothing makes me happier than watching him own this film completely! We began the muhurat shoot with a lot of enthusiasm today and I’m certain the energy will translate on-screen too."

The film is directed by Anirudh Iyer, produced by Aanand L Rai, produced by Bhushan Kumar and Krishan Kumar. It will

