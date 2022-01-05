Get ready to drown in Rashmika Mandanna's sensual eyes in THIS gorgeous pic

Okay, we all have to agree that Rashmika Mandanna is too gorgeous for her own good! The Telugu actress who is all set to make her Bollywood debut with Shantanu Bagchi’s ‘Mission Majnu’, always manages to awe us with her beauty in her beautiful pictures that she regularly posts on her Instagram. A while back, it was speculated that the ‘Geetha Govindam’ actress was on a vacay with her rumoured love interest Vijay Deverakonda in Goa to celebrate the New Year together. Well, wherever she might be, the actress never fails to bestow us with her stunning pics! Earlier today, she uploaded a beautiful close-up shot of hers on her Instagram and you absolutely cannot miss it!

Rashmika put up a gorgeous pic in cool tones and a closeup and her face looked so enchanting in it that she could give Aphrodite a run for her money. She sported a blazer look and had her hair done casually and opted for some gold jewellery as well. However, what attracted us the most was her sensual expression and expressive eyes that would make you fall in love if you looked too long. Kudos to her entire styling team - they did an absolutely marvellous job!

Check Rashmika’s post here:

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Rashmika Mandanna is all set to embark on her Bollywood journey. For starters, she will appear in the film Mission Majnu alongside Sidharth Malhotra. Mission Majnu, directed by Shantanu Bagchi, will be released on May 13, 2022. She will also appear in the film Goodbye alongside Amitabh Bachchan.

