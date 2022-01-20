Get ready for Salman Khan & Iulia Vantur’s collab for T-Series music video ‘Main Chala’

The rumours of Salman Khan and Iulia Vantur’s dating has been going on for quite a long time now. These two often make it to the headlines for being spotted together but today the rumoured couple is back in the limelight for their collaboration. Salman Khan will soon be seen in a T-Series music video opposite Pragya Jaiswal. The song is sung by Guru Randhawa and Iulia and is titled ‘Main Chala’. The official Instagram handle to T-Series shared the first look of the song and we bet fans will be too excited for it.