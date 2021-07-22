GET ON TINDER AND YOU COULD BE ON NETFLIX!

Expressing your feelings to someone special comes in many shapes and sizes - roses and songs, tweets and ZoomDates, dances and special gestures. Tinder has partnered with Netflix to bring an opportunity like no other - be on a reality show, show the world who you really are and get a chance at love. Exciting!!

This July, all you need to do is s wipe on Tinder , and get a chance to be a part of Netflix India’s first ever one-of-its-kind Indian dating reality show, IRL: In Real Love. In line with trending Netflix India hits like Indian Matchmaking, Love is Blind, and Too Hot to Handle, IRL: In Real Love, is designed to win the hearts of all new-age romantics.

Here's how you can make it happen:

Go to your Tinder app.

Spot the IRL Swipe Cards from among your stack of potential matches.

Go ahead and Swipe Right on the in-app casting callout.

And voila! You’ll reach the IRL registration page*.

Don’t think there’s no competition though! Ever since the announcement, there is a lot of buzz on Twitter.

Also, it seems that conversations around IRL have reminded everyone of the real life Indian dating conundrums, which are as hilarious as they are sad, and the show is sure to keep up with the times we love and live in:

So, if you’re ready to move out of singlehood and can’t wait to find your match, then Swipe Right on the in-app casting callouts on Tinder right away. Your very own journey—of sparking new connections, testing unmatched chemistry, conquering painful heartbreaks, and falling In Real Love—is waiting to happen.

Get on Tinder Now.

This article is in paid partnership with Tinder.