Getting taller than papa: Abhishek, Aishwarya Rai's daughter Aaradhya gets cute birthday wish from Sikandar

Birthdays certainly are a special occasion and they become even more important when its a child's special day. Speaking of this, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan's daughter Aaradhya Bachchan turned a year older on Tuesday and is currently vacationing in the Maldives. Amid this, her uncle Sikandar Kher penned a heartfelt note to wish the little one on her special day. Along with his heartfelt wish, Sikandar shared a sweet childhood photo of Aaradhya.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Sikandar dropped a baby picture of Aaradhya in which Aishwarya and Abhishek's girl is seen with a cute expression on her face. Sharing the photo, Sikandar joked about Aaradhya growing taller than her dad Abhishek. However, he sent her a lovely wish in his note. He wrote, "To my darling lady princess bestest… I love you very much … health shall always be with you and joy shall always be with the people you are around … god bless you … siku chachu #Aaradhya #GettingTallerThanPapaSoonest."

Take a look:

Navya Naveli Nanda liked the photo of Aaradhya shared by Sikandar. While we wait for Abhishek and Aishwarya to react to the adorable photo of their little girl, fans of the Bachchan family are already showering love on the cute photo.

Meanwhile, Aishwarya, Abhishek have been sharing glimpses from their Maldives vacay with Aaradhya. From sharing a glimpse of their vacay villa named 'Casa Bachchan' to pics of Dolphins, Aishwarya and Abhishek have treated fans with photos from their holiday. Now, fans are waiting to see their family photos from the tropical getaway on Aaradhya's birthday.

