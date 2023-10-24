Ghajini actress Asin gives peek into daughter Arin's 6th birthday celebrations in Paris

Bollywood star Asin Thottumkal is currently enjoying the most wonderful chapter of her life with her husband, Rahul Sharma, and their daughter, Arin Rayn. She waved goodbye to the glitzy world of showbiz after tying the knot with Micromax co-founder Rahul on January 19, 2016. Then, in 2017, they welcomed their daughter, Arin. On October 24, Arin just turned six, and the Ready star proudly shared some cute pics from the birthday bash.

Asin shares a glimpse of daughter Arin’s 6th birthday celebration

Asin gave us a sneak peek into the celebrations on her Instagram stories. First up, she shared a pic of the Eiffel Tower all decked out in lights - talk about a stunning backdrop!

In the next video, Rahul is holding Arin in his arms, gazing at the Eiffel Tower. Meanwhile, in the background, Asin is sending her little one the sweetest birthday wishes.

But the best part had to be the next pic: Arin, seated on her dad's lap, blowing out the candle on a waffle. The whole gang joined in with claps and heartfelt wishes. It's the kind of touching moment that truly warms your heart!

Pictures from Asin's daughter Arin’s themed birthdays over the past five years

Arin's first birthday bash was a girly extravaganza, featuring a dessert table piled high with mouthwatering treats, a cake that exuded pink perfection, and the birthday girl decked out like a little princess.

For Arin's second birthday, her cheerful parents threw an aquatic-themed party, awash in shades of blue and white. Asin happily shared the snapshots on Instagram, showcasing Arin in a navy blue dress and matching pumps, perfectly in tune with the theme.

For Arin's third birthday, Asin gave us a glimpse into her celebration. It's evident from the photos that Arin has a soft spot for animals, from cats and dogs to bunnies. Just as charming as the little lady herself.

Arin's fourth birthday revolved around superheroes, with the birthday girl sporting a blue cape adorned with the letters AR. She sure knows how to rock that superhero style!

The little one marked her fifth birthday with a space-themed celebration right at home.

Here’s wishing the little Arin a very happy birthday!

