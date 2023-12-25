Ghajini cast Then vs Now: Aamir Khan to Asin; what actors are up to after 15 years

Trigger Warning: This article contains references to suicide

Aamir Khan and Asin starrer 2008 Bollywood action thriller film Ghajini turns 15 years today on Christmas. The film was directed by A. R. Murugadoss and was a remake of his 2005 Tamil film Ghajini which itself was inspired by Christopher Nolan's 2000 thriller Memento. Upon release, Ghajini turned out to be a critical success and ended up grossing 100 crore, creating the much-publicized 100 crore club.

On December 25, the film clocked 15 years of its theatrical release. On this special occasion, let's take a look at some of its star cast and where they are now.

Ghajini: Then and Now

Aamir Khan as Sanjay Singhania

Aamir Khan plays the role of Sanjay Singhania, who is the chairman of Air Voice, a telecommunications company. Sanjay is a successful industrialist who is also a kind-hearted person and does charity. His character goes through a personal trauma and suffers from short-term memory loss which turns his entire life upside down. Aamir is now 58 years old and still one of the most successful actors in Bollywood.

Asin as Kalpana Shetty

Asin plays the role of a model named Kalpana Shetty who gets publicity after lying about her relationship with industrialist Sanjay Singhania. This leads to her friendship with Kalpana which develops into one-sided love from Sanjay's side. Kalpana is a kind-hearted woman who cares for people around her. At the time of its release, Asin was a popular actress and also had a successful career in the South industry; Ghajini marked her Bollywood debut. She tied the knot in 2016 and has since quit acting. Her last film was the 2015's All Is Well.

Pradeep Rawat as Ghajini Dharmatma

Pradeep Rawat plays the role of Ghajini Dharmatma who is a criminal and gang leader involved in many illegal activities. Kalpana gets at loggerheads with him which changes the course of the story. Prior to Ghajini, Pradeep had appeared in a number of films and television shows. To this date, he is one of the most popular supporting actors in both Bollywood and South industry.

Jiah Khan

Jiah Khan plays the role of Sunita Kalantri who is a medical student. She tries to study the case of Sanjay Singhania and his short-term memory loss problem. She helps him navigate through the situations. After Ghajini, Jiah appeared in the 2010 comedy film Housefull. Unfortunately, she passed away in 2013 due to suicide.

Disclaimer: If you know someone who is having suicidal thoughts, anxiety, going through depression, or is suffering from a serious mental illness, reach out to a nearby doctor, mental health expert, or an NGO for immediate help.​ There are several helplines available for the same.

