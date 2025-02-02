Ghajini on OTT: Know where to watch Aamir Khan’s mass entertainer amid buzz of sequel

Aamir Khan’s psychological thriller film Ghajini proved to be one of the best projects of the actor’s career. Filmmaker A R Murugadoss showcased to the viewers a different side of Khan which was not just loved and appreciated by fans but also lauded by critics alike. The massive box office number is proof of how well it was received by the audience. Since, Mr. Perfectionist is discussing a sequel to the 2008 cult blockbuster, with producers Allu Aravind and Madhu Mantena, here’s where you can watch Ghajini on OTT.

Where to Watch Ghajini

Even after years of the film’s release, avid cinema lovers want to watch Aamir Khan play Sachin Chauhan in the film Ghajini. If you’re also thinking where you can watch the thriller on OTT then fret not, we got you covered. The 2008 film can be enjoyed on Prime Video and Zee5.

Plot of Ghajini

To refresh your memory, Aamir Khan is seen as a successful businessman (Sachin Chauhan) in Ghajini. In the film, he falls in love with a woman who gains popularity by falsely claiming that she is the girlfriend of Khan’s character. While they eventually fall in love, a tragic incident separates the die-hard lovers. Soon after, Sachin suffers from short-term memory loss.

However, he is determined to seek revenge from Ghajini Dharmatma who killed his ladylove. Despite suffering from memory loss, the man leaves no stone unturned to find and punish the man who killed his girlfriend.

Advertisement

Cast and Crew of Ghajini

While Khan is seen as the male lead, actress Asin plays the role of his ladylove Kalpana Shetty while Pradeep Rawat portrays Ghajini Dharmatma, the man who killed the woman. Apart from them, actors like Jiah Khan, Riyaz Khan, Khalid Siddiqui, Tinnu Anand, Sai Tamhankar, Supreeth Reddy, Mahendra Ghule, Vibha Chibber, Sunil Grover and many others are seen in supporting characters.

Interestingly, the film marks Asin's Hindi film debut. Helmed by A R Murugadoss, Ghajini is jointly produced by Allu Aravind, Madhu Mantena, and Tagore Madhu. Apparently, it was the first Bollywood film to cross the Rs 100 crore mark domestically.

For more updates on Ghajini 2, stay tuned to Pinkvilla!