Ghanshyam Nayak on working with Aishwarya Rai in Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam: She was very respectful

Ghanshyam Nayak played the role of Vitthal Kaka in Salman Khan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam.

It has been over two decades since the release of Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam had hit the theatres. Starring Aishwarya Rai and in the lead, the movie was a massive hit and turned out to be a cult classic. Recently, senior actor Ghanshyam Nayak, who had essayed the role of Vitthal Kaka in Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam, opened up about sharing the screen space with the former beauty queen and was all praises for her.

In his recent interview with ETimes, the senior actor stated, “I have many fond memories from Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam. Aishwarya Rai was new to the industry at that time and she was very respectful and friendly with me. I had taught her Bhawai in Gujarati. She would even touch my feet sometimes out of respect. As I was very close to the director Sanjay Leela Bhansali, the entire unit respected and loved me. I had helped Sanjay Leela Bhansali a lot during the making of the film.” Ghanshyam also heaped praises for Salman and recalled how the superstar continues to address him as Vitthal Kaka even now.

“Salman Khan still addresses me as Vitthal Kaka. He has always met me warmly whenever he had come on the sets to promote his films on Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. He hugs me whenever he meets me,” he added. As of now, Ghanshyam is seen essaying the role of Nattu Kaka in Sab TV’s popular sitcom Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah and has been winning hearts with his performance.

