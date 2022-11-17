Ghatak actor Meenakshi Seshadri plans to do films again: ‘Feels like something has been left incomplete'

Veteran Bollywood actor Meenakshi Seshadri is back in India now. She is best known for her roles in 1980s films like Damini, Ghatak, Shahenshah, and Hero to name a few. Recently, she was spotted at a get-together held by actors Jackie Shroff and Poonam Dhillon wherein several stars were in attendance including Vidya Balan , Anupam Kher, Anil Kapoor , Chiranjeevi, etc. In a recent development, the Ghatak: Lethal actor has opened up on her plans to do films again.

Veteran actor Meenakshi Seshadri is planning to return to the world of Indian cinema again. She was settled with her family in the USA and is now back in Pune, Maharashtra.

In an interview with ETimes, the 59-year-old spoke about her decision to do films again and said, “I want to return to movies. I want to act again. Aisa lag raha hai jaise kuch adhura reh gaya tha.”

“With the kind of work that I have done in the past, I think I'll be able to do any role. So it would be wrong on my part to limit myself to any particular type or category,“ she added.

Meenakshi Seshadri recalls working with Amitabh Bachchan, Sunny Deol and Sanjay Dutt

Meenakshi Seshadri had worked with Sunny Deol in Ghatak, Sanjay Dutt in Rocky and Amitabh Bachchan in Shahenshah. All of these films were blockbusters.

Recalling the same, she told ETimes, “With Sunny, I had a kiss in 'Dacait', which happens just before a song. I give full credit to Sunny for being very professional about it and making me comfortable too. But the Censors cut that. With Sanju, I started on a fan-moment note. I had seen him shooting for 'Rocky' with Tina Munim. I was very young then. I found him very handsome and cute. And when my chance to work with him in 'Inaam Dus Hazaar' came, I did tell him about that shoot. As for Amitji, I think I will never forget the aerial shots we took during the song 'Jaane do jaane do, mujhe jaana hai' in 'Shahenshah'.”

Meenakshi Seshadri’s love life

From her link-ups with singer Kumar Sanu, and director Rajkumar Santoshi to finally marrying Harish Mysore, a US-based businessman, Meenakshi Seshadri’s love life was much talked about in the 1980s.

Prior to getting married, for those unaware, Meenakshi did a film Damini which was directed by Santoshi. It was a hit at the box office. Soon news reports claimed that this director-actor jodi will tie the knot soon. However, these reports turned out to be false.

Speaking on this, Meenakshi said, “When all this news broke out and whatever supposed problems happened, Mr Yash Chopra and Mr Amjad Khan intervened to put 'Damini' back on track. Mr Santoshi and I also decided that we will put everything behind us and make 'Damini' as the best film. Jo bhi personal baaten hui hoon, is taraf se ye hua, us taraf se ye hua, hum dono ne faisala kiya that we won't comment. And it was the most dignified thing to do. Plus, it was the right thing to do. I went on to marry and lead a respectable life and he too went on to marry and did the same.”

