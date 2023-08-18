Ghoomer: Abhishek Bachchan arrives at the screening, Yuvraj Singh and Zaheer Khan attend; PICS

Ghoomer, the highly anticipated sports drama that features Abhishek Bachchan in the lead role, is set to hit the theaters on August 18, Friday. The movie, which marks Jr. Bachchan's yet another collaboration with the renowned director R Balki, has garnered the attention of film fanatics with its highly promising teaser. Saiyami Kher is playing a pivotal role in the film, which is set in the backdrop of cricket.

The makers of Ghoomer held a grand screening event for the sports drama in Mumbai on Thursday night. Along with the cast and crew members of the film, the screening was attended by the film's cast and crew members, as well as many famous celebs from the field of cricket.

Abhishek Bachchan, Zaheer Khan, Yuvraj Singh attend Ghoomer screening

The leading man of Ghoomer, Abhishek Bachchan was spotted arriving at the screening which was held in Mumbai, on Thursday night. The popular star looked his casual best in a casual black hooded sweatshirt with yellow prints, at the event. AB Jr paired the sweatshirt with olive cargo trousers, a pair of statement yellow glasses, and a pair of printed white sneakers. Abhishek Bachchan greeted the paparazzi photographers and waved at them, before entering the screening hall.

Interestingly, the screening of the sports drama which revolves around the world of cricket, was some of the popular crickets of the country, including Yuvraj Singh and Zaheer Khan. Singh opted for an all-black look for the night, while Khan looked handsome in a casual black shirt and a pair of beige trousers. Director R Balki, on the other hand, arrived his wife, the popular filmmaker, Gauri Shinde.

Check out the pictures from Ghoomer screening, below:

About Ghoomer

Along with Abhishek Bachchan, the R Balki directorial features a stellar star cast including veteran actress Shabana Azmi, Angad Bedi, Shivendra Singh Dungarpur, and others in pivotal roles. Legendary superstar Amitabh Bachchan is making a special appearance in the film. Amit Trivedi has composed the songs and original score for the much-awaited project. Vishal Sinha is the director of photography. Nipun Ashok Gupta handles the editing.

