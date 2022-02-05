Ghoomer: Abhishek Bachchan begins shooting for R Balki film; Says ‘Can’t ask for a better birthday present’

Abhishek Bachchan has all the reasons to be on cloud nine today as it marks a double celebration for the actor both on the personal and professional front. For the uninitiated, it’s Abhishek’s 46th birthday and the Bunty Aur Babli actor is being inundated with best wishes from friends and fans. Interestingly, the day got extra special for Abhishek on the work front as he has shared an interesting update about his upcoming project. Taking to social media, the birthday boy has announced his collaboration with R Balki for Ghoomer and revealed that he has begun shooting for Ghoomer today.

Taking to Instagram, Abhishek shared a pic of a clapboard placed in front of Lord Ganesha’s pic to seek blessings. The clapboard had the film’s name Ghoomer written on it and stated that it is being helmed by R Balki. Along with indicating that the team had just begun shooting for the movie. In the caption, Abhishek shared his excitement about the project and called it a perfect birthday present. He wrote, “Can’t ask for a better birthday present! Birthdays are best spent, working. घूमर Now spinning!”

Take a look at Abhishek Bachchan’s post:

To note, Ghoomer marks Abhishek’s second collaboration with R Balki after their 2009 release Paa which also featured Amitabh Bachchan and Vidya Balan in key roles. Meanwhile, Abhishek Bachchan will also be seen in debutant director Tushar Jalota’s Dasvi. The movie is being bankrolled by Dinesh Vijan and will also star Yami Gautam and Nimrat Kaur in the lead.

