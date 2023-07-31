Ghoomer: Abhishek Bachchan, Saiyami Kher look promising in FIRST LOOK posters; film to release on THIS date

Abhishek Bachchan is all set to amaze his fans and the audiences with his never-seen-before avatar of a cricket coach with his highly-anticipated next, Ghoomer. Headlined by Bachchan, Ghoomer also features Saiyami Kher as a female lead. The much-awaited sports drama is directed by R Balki. The Abhishek Bachchan and Saiyami Kher-starrer sports drama is an inspiring tale of a paraplegic sportswoman, played by Saiyami, who becomes a successful cricketer after defeating all the odds under the guidance of her coach, Abhishek. Here’s a closer look.

Abhsihek Bachchan shares first look posters of Ghoomer

On Monday, the makers of Ghoomer took to Instagram and unveiled the first look motion poster of Ghoomer, featuring Abhishek and Saiyami. After dropping the motion poster, the makers surprised the fans with the set of first look posters of Saiyami and Abhishek.

Junior Bachchan, who will essay the role of a strict and sturdy role of a coach, took to his Instagram and treated his fans and followers with the first posters of Ghoomer. Alongside the post, Abhishek wrote, “Life, logic ka khel nahi...magic ka khel hai #GhoomerInCinemas on 18th August!.” Abhishek has also shared the first look motion poster of Ghoomer on his Instagram with a caption, “Lefty hai? Left hi hai. #GhoomerInCinemas on 18th August!”

Family members and industry friends react to Abhishek Bachchan’s first look

While fans are looking forward to Abhishek Bachchan’s first-ever sports drama, his sister, Shweta Bachchan Nanda too seems excited for Abhishek’s next. Reacting to Ghoomer’s first-look posters of Abhishek and Saiyami, Shweta wrote, “Looking good”.

Apart from his family members and fans, Abhishek’s industry buddies too are flocking to AB’s comments section to give their reactions. Reacting to Abhishek’s post, actor Niel Nitin Mukesh wrote, “ Wowww. Looking forward to this one.” Whereas, his Dasvi co-star, Nimrat Kaur, commented, “Super”.

“ab baby” wrote Suniel Shetty with a clap and a red heart emoji as he reacted to the first motion poster of Ghoomer. “This looks great AB”, commented Kunal Kapoor with a red heart. Abhishek’s niece, Navya Naveli Nanda dropped a red heart as she reacted to the motion poster.

About Ghoomer

Starring Abhishek Bachchan and Saiyami Kher in the lead, Ghoomer also features Shabana Azmi and Anagad Bedi in pivotal roles. The official trailer of the film will be out in three days and the film is slated to release on August 18.

