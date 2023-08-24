Ghoomer: Abhishek Bachchan shares heartwarming moments with Indian Deaf Cricket team from film screening-PICS

Abhishek Bachchan is currently basking in the rave reviews that he received for his latest film Ghoomer. His performance as a cricket mentor who helps guide his mentee in playing the game successfully despite being disabled, has been praised a lot from the viewers. The actor along with his co-star Saiyami Kher has been visiting theaters in Mumbai to get the reactions of the audiences. In a special screening hosted for the Indian Deaf Cricket team, Abhishek shared some heartwarming moments with the young guns.

Abhishek Bachchan attends Ghoomer screening for Indian Deaf Cricket team

Recently, a national multiplex chain organized a special screening of the film for the Indian Deaf Cricket team where the entire star cast was present. Abhishek, dressed in a black hoodie with gray jeans and a black cap, interacted with the entire sports team. He took to his Instagram and shared some heartwarming photos where he can be seen posing with all the lovely girls of the team. Along with the pictures, he wrote, “Was an amazing experience to see the film with the Indian Deaf Cricket team. So inspirational!!! And also the students from the International Institute of Sports Management.” Have a look:

Abhishek Bachchan and Saiyami Kher at Ghoomer screening for disabled kids

Earlier, the lead actors of the film including Abhishek, Saiyami and Angad Bedi had also attended a screening held for the physically disabled kids belonging to a NGO in Mumbai. Sharing wholesome pictures and videos from the event, Abhishek had said, “An unforgettable day spent with these specially-abled kids, witnessing their priceless reactions during a special screening of #Ghoomer. Grateful for this heartwarming experience.”

Advertisement

Ghoomer is currently running in cinemas!

ALSO READ: Ghoomer: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Aaradhya turn cheerleaders for Abhishek Bachchan; twin in black at screening