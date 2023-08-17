Ghoomer: Abhishek Bachchan’s victory dance in climax scene was daughter Aaradhya Bachchan’s idea; Deets inside

Ghoomer directed by R Balki, starring Abhishek Bachchan and Saiyami Kher in the lead roles, is all set for its theatrical release on Friday, August 18, 2023. The plot centers around Abhishek's character as a cricket coach, whose life takes an ultimate turn when he meets a paraplegic cricket player, played by Saiyami. But, did you know Abhishek Bachchan’s daughter, Aaradhya Bachchan suggested an idea for the climax scene of Ghoomer?

R Balki reveals Aaradhya Bachchan suggested the idea of the victory dance scene in Ghoomer

Towards the end of the trailer of the film Ghoomer, Abhishek Bachchan is seen doing a little victory dance. Talking about it, during an interview with Bollywood Spy, Jr Bachchan opened up about the scene and said, “It was a very beautiful moment for me in our film. I am happy we managed to capture it, and obviously thanks to the people behind it who came up with the idea as well.”

Reacting to the same, the film’s director, R Balki took Abhishek’s permission to share more insights on the same. The filmmaker revealed, “Abhishek was talking to Aaradhya and was telling her, ‘This is the end of the film.’ She had this beautiful suggestion, ‘Why don’t you do a little Ghoomer thing in the end and walk away?’”

R Balki credited Aaradhya Bachchan for being “the creator of that movement of Ghoomer.” He added, “That was Aaradhya’s first idea. For a child to have an idea and understand this stuff requires a lot of depth and love and I really want to thank her for that.”

Amitabh Bachchan shares his review of Abhishek Bachchan’s Ghoomer

On Monday night, Amitabh Bachchan took to his official blog to share his review of his son’s upcoming film, Ghoomer. In his review, Big B wrote, “So yes saw Ghoomer back to back twice .. Sunday afternoon .. and then at night again .. and the verdict is beyond mention .. simply incredible.. eyes have been in the aqua flow from the very first frame .. and when the progeny is involved, they flow copiously .. and each reaction has some wonder in their thoughts and words and deeds .. each notices something that is so endearing and appealing.”

Praising the director for beautifully portraying a complex story like that of Ghoomer, Sr Bachchan wrote, “The emotions relate to yes the game of cricket and the tale of a girl and her ambition .. but it is really the feel of the depiction and its impress upon not just the game, but of the effect of family, of the mother, of what middle India stands for in our lives ..it is the simplicity of the way the narration occurs .. it is the deftness with which R Balki has knitted before us, in the simplest of manner, a most complex idea .. of losers and winners .. of what each one of us has been through.”

Meanwhile, Ghoomer slated to release on Friday, also stars Shabana Azmi and Angad Bedi in pivotal roles. The movie will also feature Amitabh Bachchan in a cameo appearance.

