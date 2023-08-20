Ghoomer: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Aaradhya turn cheerleaders for Abhishek Bachchan; twin in black at screening

Abhishek Bachchan is currently enjoying rave reviews from the audiences and critics for his performance in Ghoomer which released in cinemas last Friday. He has been lauded for essaying the role of a tough mentor who encourages his mentee, Saiyami Kher, to become a successful cricket player, despite her disability. Many of Abhishek’s industry colleagues and friends like Karan Johar, Anurag Kashyap and Indian cricketers like Virender Sehwag, R Ashwin have praised the film and hyped the actor. But the most special support came from Abhishek’s family. First, his father Amitabh Bachchan penned down a glorious review for the movie. And now his wife Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Aaradhya Bachchan were seen cheering for him at the film screening.

Abhishek Bachchan clicked with Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Aaradhya at Ghoomer screening

The makers of the film recently held a screening in Mumbai where the cast and crew along with their families were present. New pictures from the event have surfaced on Instagram, where team Ghoomer can be seen posing with Aishwarya and Aaradhya. In the photos, the Bachchan family was dressed up in matching customized black hoodies. Abhishek paired it with beige pants and a black cap, while Aishwarya looked gorgeous in minimal makeup topped with red lipstick. Their daughter looked adorable in a black hairband. They were also joined by the film’s lead actress Saiyami Kher and director R Balki. In one of the photos, Aish was seen trying to cutely lean her little one’s face closer. Have a look:

Earlier, Aishwarya had also given a shoutout to her husband’s film on social media and had expressed her excitement for the same.

Advertisement

Abhishek Bachchan and Saiyami Kher get audience reactions for Ghoomer

The lead star cast visited theaters in Mumbai to apprehend the reactions of the viewers watching the film. They were seen interacting with the people, giving them autographs and clicking selfies with them. Some fans called the Dhoom actor a ‘Rockstar’ and asked him to do movies more frequently. Sharing a video from one of the visits, Abhishek expressed his gratitude and wrote, “My heartfelt thanks to all of you who came together and shared your love. Being a part of this was truly touching and meant a lot to me.”

ALSO READ: Ghoomer Twitter Review: 11 tweets to read if you are planning to watch Abhishek Bachchan, Saiyami Kher's movie