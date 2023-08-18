Ghoomer: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan gives a shoutout to husband Abhishek Bachchan's movie; see his reaction

Ghoomer, directed by R Balki and starring Abhishek Bachchan and Saiyami Kher, has finally hit the big screens today on Friday, August 18, 2023. The story revolves around Abhishek's role as a cricket coach, whose life changes drastically after he meets with a paraplegic cricket player, played by Saiyami. The film is continuously receiving praise and love from everyone who has watched it. Recently, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan gave a shoutout to her husband on her Instagram handle.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan gives a shoutout to her husband Abhishek Bachchan

Abhishek Bachchan’s highly anticipated film Ghoomer has finally been released in the theatres and on that note, his wife, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan turned out to be her beloved husband’s biggest cheerleader. Taking to her Instagram, the Ponniyin Selvan 2 actress gave Jr Bachchan a shoutout. She shared a reel on her Instagram that showcases snippets from the film Ghoomer.

Aishwarya shared the video and captioned it with a string of emojis that expressed her love and excitement. Abhishek Bachchan, on the other hand, reacted to the sweet post made by his wife. He took to the comments section and dropped a red heart emoji.

As soon as Aishwarya posted the reel, fans flooded the comment section with fire, red heart, and heart eyes emojis. One Instagram user commented, “Aww so adorable!” Another user wrote, “You two are couple goals!”, along with a red heart emoji. A third user said, “Best wishes”. WATCH THE VIDEO HERE:

Amitabh Bachchan shared his review of Abhishek Bachchan’s Ghoomer

Recently, Amitabh Bachchan took to his official blog to share his review of his son’s film, Ghoomer. He wrote, “So yes saw Ghoomer back to back twice .. Sunday afternoon .. and then at night again .. and the verdict is beyond mention .. simply incredible.. eyes have been in the aqua flow from the very first frame .. and when the progeny is involved, they flow copiously .. and each reaction has some wonder in their thoughts and words and deeds .. each notices something that is so endearing and appealing.”

Big B also praised the director, R Balki and added, “The emotions relate to yes the game of cricket and the tale of a girl and her ambition .. but it is really the feel of the depiction and its impress upon not just the game, but of the effect of family, of the mother, of what middle India stands for in our lives ..it is the simplicity of the way the narration occurs .. it is the deftness with which R Balki has knitted before us, in the simplest of manner, a most complex idea .. of losers and winners .. of what each one of us has been through.”

The film also stars Shabana Azmi and Angad Bedi in key roles. Amitabh Bachchan makes a cameo appearance in the R Balki directorial.

