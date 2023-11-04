Ghoomer: Amitabh Bachchan praises son Abhishek Bachchan; shares excitement as film gets OTT release date

Abhishek Bachchan, Saiyami Kher and Angad Bedi starrer sports drama film Ghoomer met with positive critical response during its theatrical run. Now, the R. Balki directorial is all set to release on OTT. Recently, Amitabh Bachchan took to social media to share his excitement over the same and also praised his son's performance in it.

Amitabh Bachchan on Ghoomer OTT release

Today, on November 4th, Amitabh Bachchan took to Instagram to share Ghoomer's poster and mention its OTT release date. Sharing his excitement about it, Big B wrote: "YOOOO HOOOOO .. !!!! THE BEST .. and all the best !"

He then praised his son Abhishek Bachchan's performance in the film. "Abhishek you are DYNAMIC in the film ..EACH ROLE YOU TAKE ON IS DIFFERENT AND challenging and you hit it out of the STADIUM with your performance ..

love you Bhaiyu (red heart emoji) The pitch is ready! (cricket bat emoji) Are you?"

Check out his post!

Ghoomer OTT release date out

R. Balki's Ghoomerr will be released on Friday, November 10, on Zee5. After over three months since its theatrical release, the sports drama is finally going to be available for people to watch in the comfort of their homes. The OTT platform announced the news in a collaborative post with Abhishek Bachchan. The caption read, "The pitch is ready! (cricket bat emoji) Are you? Cricket is being Ghoomered this season with #GhoomerOnZEE5 #Ghoomer, premieres 10th Nov."

About Ghoomer

Ghoomer is directed by R. Balki and written by Balki, Rahul Sengupta, and Rishi Virmani. The film stars Abhishek Bachchan, Saiyami Kher, Shabana Azmi, and Angad Bedi while Amitabh Bachchan made a special appearance as a cricket commentator. Ghoomer follows the story of a cricket prodigy who loses one of her arms in an accident. Despite their physical disability, she rises above the problems and succeeds on the cricket field.

The film had its global premiere as the opening film at the 14th Indian Film Festival of Melbourne on August 12. In India, it was released theatrically on August 18 and met with positive reviews.

ALSO READ: Ghoomer OTT release: When and where to watch Abhishek Bachchan-Saiyami Kher's sports drama