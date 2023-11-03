Ghoomer OTT release: When and where to watch Abhishek Bachchan-Saiyami Kher's sports drama

Abhishek Bachchan, Saiyami Kher, and Angad Bedi starrer sports drama Ghoomer was released in the theatres in August and met with a positive critical response. After its run on the big screen, the R. Balki directorial is now ready to release in the digital space. Find out the details of its release and where we can watch it online.

Details about Ghoomer OTT release

R. Balki's directorial venture Ghoomerr is gearing up for its OTT release. The film will be released on Friday, November 10, on Zee5. After more than three months of its theatrical release, the sports drama will be finally available for people to watch in the comfort of their homes and in their own time. In a collaborative post with Abhishek Bachchan, the OTT platform took to Instagram to announce the news.

They wrote in the caption, "The pitch is ready! (cricket bat emoji) Are you? Cricket is being Ghoomered this season with #GhoomerOnZEE5 #Ghoomer, premieres 10th Nov."

Check out the post!

About Ghoomer

Ghoomer is directed by R. Balki and written by Balki, Rahul Sengupta, and Rishi Virmani. The film stars Abhishek Bachchan, Saiyami Kher, Shabana Azmi, and Angad Bedi; Amitabh Bachchan makes a special appearance in the film as a commentator. It follows the story of a young batting prodigy whose life turns upside down after she loses her right arm in an accident. The rest of the story follows how she overcomes all the difficulties and makes a name for herself on the cricket field.

Ghoomer had its global premiere as the opening film at the 14th Indian Film Festival of Melbourne on August 12. It was finally released theatrically in India on August 18. Prior to Ghoomer, Balki had directed a segment in the anthology film Lust Stories 2. Last year, he directed the Sunny Deol starrer Chup: Revenge of the Artist. Abhishek, on the other hand, had a cameo in Ajay Devgn starrer Bholaa earlier this year.

