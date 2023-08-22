Ghoomer: Saiyami Kher leaves 'God of cricket' Sachin Tendulkar mighty impressed by her bowling style; WATCH

Saiyami Kher has been receiving a lot of praise for her performance in the recently released sports drama film Ghoomer. In this R. Balki directorial, Kher plays a cricketer who loses one of her arms in an accident. But despite this physical obstacle, she manages to achieve her dreams. Now, legendary cricketer and Bharat Ratna awardee Sachin Tendulkar has been impressed by her.

Saiyami Kher's bowling action impresses Sachin Tendulkar

Saiyami recently released a video on Instagram in which she is doing her distinct Ghoomer bowling action in front of the 'God of cricket', Sachin Tendulkar. Tendulkar was really impressed by Saiyami's bowling style and said that he has never played anyone with this bowling action. The actress wrote a long caption with the video in which she spoke about the cricketer. She wrote, "When I began acting, my friends ragged me and said, “Ja ja, acting kar. Someday Sachin will watch your film.” And that became my goal. To work hard and hope that someday the Master will watch my work." She then stated that dreams do come true in life.

Check out the video:

Sachin Tendulkar earlier praised Ghoomer

Yesterday, the master blaster took to X (formerly Twitter) to share his views on the film. He said, “Really enjoyed watching #Ghoomer by #RBalki. It was truly inspirational and should be watched by all youngsters. @juniorbachchan was fantastic as the Coach, @SaiyamiKher looked very authentic, her love for Cricket and her ability to understand the character was amazing. @Imangadbedi was perfect as her constant support and @AzmiShabana ji’s one-liners made my day. Simply loved the film.”

In response, Jr Bachchan shared Tendulkar's tweet and reacted to the compliments. He also thanked Sachin for his kind words for the film and his performance. Apart from the lead actors, Ghoomer also stars Angad Bedi and Shabana Azmi in supporting roles. Amitabh Bachchan also has a special appearance as the cricket commentator. The film had its world premiere at the 14th Indian film festival of Melbourne. Ghoomer is written by Balki, Rishi Virmani, and Rahul Sengupta. It is produced by Abhishek Bachchan, Gauri Shinde, and Rakesh Jhunjhunwala among others.

