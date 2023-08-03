Ghoomer star Saiyami Kher on dealing with 'toxic beauty standards': I was asked to get a lip and nose job done

Saiyami Kher is all set to bowl over the audiences with her much-awaited next, Ghoomer. Alongside Saiyami, the upcoming R Balki directorial also stars Abhishek Bachchan in a lead role. In her highly-anticipated sports drama, Kher will play a challenging character of a paraplegic sportswoman who shines bright after overcoming all the obstacles of her life, under the guidance of her cricket coach, played by Bachchan.

While the audience looks forward to watching Saiyami’s next with Abhishek, the Mirzya star is making waves for speaking out against the film industry's ‘toxic beauty standards’. In a recent interview, the actor opened up about how the entertainment industry is plagued with so-called beauty standards and how she coped with such challenges while entering Bollywood.

Saiyami Kher on dealing with ‘toxic’ beauty standards

In a conversation with Hindustan Times, Saiyami Kher opened up about how she was advised to get a lip and nose job done when she was prepping to enter showbiz. Shedding light on the same, Saiyami said, “When I was starting out, there were a lot of people who said I should get a lip job and even a nose job done, which I think is a very wrong advice to give to 18-year-old. It’s like the society you’re living in is cooperating and accepting the way you are, but you don’t fit the norms set by the industry.”

Saiyami Kher on embracing individuality and coping with criticism

Kher who was apparently ‘judged’ for her physical appearance at the beginning of her career, further revealed that she believes in embracing her own individuality rather than following such hollow beauty norms. “These norms really didn’t bother me, but I hope they completely disappear from our industry. we need to accept diversity in showbiz,” the Ghoomer star asserted. Spilling beans on how she deals with trolls and criticism with the help of her loved ones and why positive criticism matters to her, the Faadu star said, “They are the only ones whose opinion really matters. Positive criticism is great as it improves you in a better way, but I was very fortunate to have them around me as they embraced and supported me.”

About Ghoomer

Helmed by R Balki, Ghoomer also features Shabana Azmi and Angad Bedi in pivotal roles besides Kher and Bachchan in the lead. The first-look posters and motion posters are already out. The film is slated to release on August 18.

