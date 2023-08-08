Ghoomer Title Track Out: Abhishek Bachchan spins in joy as Saiyami Kher gives her best at the stadium

R Balki, the renowned filmmaker is all set with his upcoming release Ghoomer. The film has stirred up the internet as it will bring Abhishek Bachchan in a new avatar. He will be seen as a cricket coach who inspires a cricketer who lost her right arm. The inspirational sports drama will also star Saiyami Kher as the cricketer. Now, the latest development is the title song of Ghoomer, the upcoming movie dropped today.

Ghoomer title song out

Abhishek Bachchan took to his official Instagram handle to upload the title track of Ghoomer. Sharing the title track from the film on social media, the actor wrote in his caption, "Ghoom ghoom ghoom, ghoomer ghoomein. Ghoomer title song out now. Ghoomer in cinemas on 18th August." The video shows Jr Bachchan's character standing at a stadium at night. He appears to be drunk and hears the chant of 'Ghoomer' in unison. He looks around and the visuals then feature Saiyami Kher's character practicing hard. As her team enters the stadium for their match, Abhishek Bachchan's character is seen spinning in joy throughout the entire video. Saiyami essays the role of a cricketer who lost her right arm and practices in unique ways to strengthen her left arm.

Watch the video of the title track here:

Zoya Akhtar, Shweta Bachchan, and others comment

Sister Shweta Bachchan turned cheerleader for her brother and wrote, "Sublime. Love you." Filmmaker Zoya Akhtar also dropped a few red heart emojis in the comment. Navya Naveli Nanda commented, "Love you." Actor Kunal Kapoor also dropped two red hearts emoji. Fans also expressed their excitement over Abhishek Bachchan's role in the movie and the song. One fan wrote, "It going to be game changer....forever AB fan. congratulations." Another commented, "Great video! looking forward to it." Some also compared his acting to other hits of his, and wrote, "What an acting boss... Remembered refugee guru raavan."

About the track

Ghoomer is the first track from the movie to be released. It has been sung by Dipakshi Kalita and Altamash Faridi and the music has been composed by Amit Trivedi. The lyrics are by Kausar Munir. The movie is slated to release in theaters on August 18.

ALSO READ: PICS: Shanaya Kapoor channels her inner 'desi Barbie' in pink suit; Khushi Kapoor stuns in saree