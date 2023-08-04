Ghoomer Trailer Launch: R Balki says climax of Abhishek Bachchan starrer is exciting as Sunny Deol's Gadar

Filmmaker R Balki who is renowned for his work in films like Cheeni Kum, Paa, Pad Man, is now returning with his upcoming release Ghoomer. It stars Abhishek Bachchan and Saiyami Kher in the lead. The movie is touted to be an inspirational sports drama and the trailer of the film was released this morning. Now, the director has created excitement among the fans by comparing the climax of the film to that of the blockbuster Gadar: Ek Prem Katha. Interestingly, the sequel of Gadar will be released just a few days before, on August 11. Sunny Deol, Ameesha Patel and Utkarsh Sharma are reprising their roles in the film.

R Balki calls the climax of Ghoomer as exciting as Sunny Deol’s Gadar

The cast and crew of the film Ghoomer was present at the trailer launch in Mumbai on August 4. At the event, director R Balki promised that the climax of his film will excite the audiences in the same way that the climax of Gadar: Ek Prem Katha did in 2001. He also hoped that people would want to come to the theaters and watch their film. He said, “The climax of Ghoomer is as exciting as Gadar. I promise you that. I hope Ghoomer brings the audience back to the halls.” He added that shooting the climax of the film was one of his most thrilling experiences. “Last 30 mins of Ghoomer is among the most exciting things I have shot,” he said.

Saiyami Kher opens up about her cricket training for Ghoomer

Actress Saiyami Kher revealed that the Paa director is obsessed with the game of cricket and his house is made out of cricket gears. She also disclosed that she took training from cricketer Murali Kartik to learn how to play cricket for the film. She said, “I got to train professionally for the first time. Murali Kartik trained me in left arm bowling. I can tell all my boyfriends now that I can take your wicket in the first three balls.”

The film is slated to release in cinemas on August 18. Abhishek Bachchan, Saiyami Kher, Shabana Azmi and Angad Bedi are headlining the cast, while Amitabh Bachchan is making a cameo appearance.

