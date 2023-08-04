Ghoomer Trailer OUT: Abhishek Bachchan is tough mentor to 'lefty' Saiyami Kher in inspirational sports drama

Abhishek Bachchan is gearing up for the release of his upcoming film Ghoomer. The movie is helmed by director R Balki and also stars actress Saiyami Kher in the lead. Abhishek will be seen essaying the role of a cricket coach who guides a paraplegic woman to overcome her challenges and become a successful cricketer. Earlier, the makers had launched the first look motion posters of the film which were met with a positive response from the audiences. Now, the trailer of the movie has been officially released.

Trailer of Abhishek Bachchan and Saiyami Kher starrer Ghoomer is out now

The trailer of Ghoomer, starring Abhishek Bachchan and Saiyami Kher, was launched in Mumbai on August 4, at an event. Soon after, the cast and crew shared it on their socia media handles. Saiyami plays a talented cricketer who is just starting her career but she encounters a tragic accident and loses one arm. Her dreams are shattered and she goes to Abhishek for help. He plays a cricket coach who will becomer her mentor. He has has his own struggles in life, but will help her train with only her left hand so that she could resume cricket. Angad Bedi plays Saiyami’s love interest while Shabana Azmi is shown as her mother in the film. The trailer gives a small glimpse of the inspirational sports drama which will touch people’s hearts. Have a look:

Fan reactions to trailer of Abhishek Bachchan and Saiyami Kher’s Ghoomer

As soon as the trailer was released, the fans flooded the comments section with compliments for the story and the acting performances of the lead stars. One comment said, “Impressive AB looking confident siyami looking performer just loved it,” and another read, “Abhishek Bachchan is not finding good scripts, but good scripts are finding him!!” A fan stated, “Woooo .. Blockbuster,” while another person said, “GOOSEBUMPS SAIYAMI! ABHISHEK JEE ANGAD JEE AMITABH BACHAN JEE AAG LAGADI AAG LAGADI.”

More about Ghoomer

The film is a sports drama highlighting the achievements of differently-abled athletes. Shabana Azmi and Angad Bedi are also playing key roles alongside Abhishek and Saiyami. Bishan Singh Bedi and Amitabh Bachchan are making a special appearance in the film. The movie is set to hit the big screens on August 18.

