Ghoomer Twitter Review: 11 tweets to read if you are planning to watch Abhishek Bachchan, Saiyami Kher's movie

Abhishek Bachchan and Saiyami Kher’s much-awaited film Ghoomer has released in cinemas today. In the movie, Abhishek is playing the role of a strict coach and mentor who finds a new light in the dark when he encounters a paraplegic woman. He encourages her to overcome her hurdles and become a successful cricket player. All the promotional units from the film including the trailer and songs were met with a positive response. The R Balki directorial was screened at the India Film Festival of Melbourne and received a standing ovation. Now that the movie is finally out on the big screens, it has been getting a lot of appreciation from the viewers.

Netizens find Abhishek Bachchan, Saiyami Kher’s film Ghoomer captivating

Ghoomer starring Abhishek Bachchan and Saiyami Kher in the lead, along with Shabana Azmi and Angad Bedi in key roles, and Amitabh Bachchan in a cameo appearance, has been receiving wonderful reviews from the audiences. Apart from the performances of the cast, they have been impressed with the story and the emotional core of the film. Netizens have called it an inspirational movie and a delight for cricket lovers. They took to Twitter and shared their reviews.

One fan said, “Just caught #Ghoomer on the big screen, and @JuniorBachchan's acting is pure gold! His dedication to the role shines through, making this cricket drama an instant favorite. Hats off to the team for delivering a captivating movie experience!”

Another user wrote, “@juniorbachchan just finished watching #Ghoomer ...it's so inspiring.. Motivational.. @SaiyamiKher brilliant.. And AB you as coach was wow..an moving ART..and the dialogues was so fresh..#Rbalki yet again given us an best cinematic experience..“

A person stated, “Heartfelt emotions, gripping acting – #Ghoomer has it all. @juniorbachchan's performance deserves a standing ovation.”

A netizen expressed, “Watched #Ghoomer ,such a magnificent film,loved it so much! @juniorbachchan is such a phenomenal actor ! He does every role perfectly!!!!”

A person called the movie a masterpiece and wrote, “Prepare to be blown away by @juniorbachchan's mind-blowing performance in #Ghoomer. His dedication and hard work shine through every scene. This movie is a masterpiece that will motivate you to reach for the stars.”

