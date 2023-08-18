Ghoomer: Virender Sehwag reviews Abhishek Bachchan, Saiyami Kher’s film: ‘Dher saare aansu leke jaana’-WATCH

R Balki’s highly anticipated sports drama Ghoomer, starring Abhishek Bachchan and Saiyami Kher, has released in theatres today. Last night, the makers of Ghoomer held a grand screening event, which was attended by the cast and crew members of the film, as well as popular cricketers such as Yuvraj Singh, Zaheer Khan, among others. Earlier, Harsha Bhogle reviewed Ghoomer, and said that while he was apprehensive before watching the film, his apprehensions faded away within the first ten minutes because of how wonderful the film is. Now, cricketer Virender Sehwag has also shared his review of Ghoomer, and he is mighty impressed with the film!

Virender Sehwag reviews Abhishek Bachchan and Saiyami Kher starrer Ghoomer

Virender Sehwag took to his Twitter to share a video in which he is heard saying that he enjoyed watching a film on cricket after a long time. “Kal maine Ghoomer picture dekhi. Bahut achchi lagi. Bahut dino ke baad cricket ki picture dekhne mein bahut anand aaya. Kyunki isme cricket to hai magar emotion bhi hai aur sportsperson ki struggle kya hoti hai iska idea bhi aajayega aapko, khaaskar injury se wapis aana kitna alag level ka struggle hai ye pata chal jayega (I watched Ghoomer yesterday, and I loved it. I enjoyed watching a cricket film after so long. It not just has cricket but emotions too. You will know the struggle of a sportsperson, and how it only elevates after coming back from an injury).”

He further added that he doesn’t respect a spinner, but the way Saiyami spun the ball was simply amazing. He also added that he never listened to his coach either, but Abhishek’s acting was so convincing, you will have to listen to him. He urged people to watch the movie, and then added, “Jaise Bachchan sahab ne kaha, main bhi kah raha hu, ‘I love this game’. Dher saare aansu leke jana kyunki aapko rulayegi bhi (Just Like Amitabh Bachchan has said, I am also saying, ‘I love this game’. Take along several tears as well as it will make you cry).”

Abhishek Bachchan and Amitabh Bachchan react to Virender Sehwag’s review of Ghoomer

Amitabh Bachchan shared the video on his Instagram, and wrote, “Sehwag ji .. itne sadharan shabdo mein bahut badi baat kah di. Mera aabhar aur sneh (You have said such a big thing in such simple words. My gratitude and love).”

Meanwhile, Abhishek Bachchan wrote, “Viru Paaji, you’re a gem. कल आपसे मिलके इतना अच्छा लगा। your warmth and encouragement mean the world to us. Like @SrBachchan says “ I love this game” but also “love YOU very much”.”

About Ghoomer

Along with Abhishek Bachchan and Saiyami Kher, the R Balki directorial features a stellar star cast including Shabana Azmi, Angad Bedi, Shivendra Singh Dungarpur, and others in pivotal roles.

