'Gifting you a mirror...': Shilpa Shetty showers birthday wishes on husband Raj Kundra in a romantic post

Shilpa Shetty Kundra, the famous Bollywood star is going through an exciting phase in her acting career. The celebrated actress is set to return to the silver screens with the upcoming film Sukhee, which is gearing up for its grand release. When it comes to her personal life, Shilpa Shetty is happily married to entrepreneur Raj Kundra, and the couple is blessed with two kids - Viaan Raj Kundra and Samisha Shetty Kundra. Recently, the actress took to her Instagram handle and wished her hubby Raj Kundra on his birthday, with a lovely post.

Shilpa Shetty wishes Raj Kundra with a romantic post

The Phil Milenge actress took to her Instagram handle and shared a selfie video, in which she is seen having a romantic walk with her hubby in an unknown location, amid a deer herd, in the backdrop of the popular song 'Yuhi Kat Jayega'. Raj Kundra, who has always been camera shy, was seen enjoying the view around him, while Shilpa is seen enjoying the romantic walk.

"Gifting you a mirror this birthday, so you can see what I see… someone funny, kind, considerate, and loving! A beautiful soul that’s perfect for me... Happpppyyyyyyy birthdaaaayyyy, my Cookie! Stay protected, happy, and blessed," the doting wife captioned her video. Shilpa Shetty's romantic post has clearly impressed her fans and followers, who are now showering the couple with lots of love.

Have a look at Shilpa Shetty Kundra's Instagram post, below:

When Shilpa Shetty revealed how Raj Kundra convinced to be a part of Sukhee

During the recently held trailer launch event of Sukhee, Shilpa Shetty Kundra made an interesting revelation, about how her husband Raj Kundra convinced her to be a part of Sukhee, while she was planning to turn down the offer.

"Raj read the script when I wasn’t home. I told him that it’s a beautiful film, but I’m not ready for it. When I returned, he told me, ‘Are you crazy? You have to do this film!'" recalled the actress. "He convinced me to take up the film. He told me there’s a ‘Sukhee’ in all of us. If a man can think that way for a woman-oriented film…" she added.

