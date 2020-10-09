Ginny Weds Sunny: Twitterati gives mixed response to the Yami Gautam & Vikrant Massey's wedding saga

Twitter users have shared their thoughts about this wedding drama that looks vibrant. But, there are some Twitter users who did not feel that the much awaited drama lived up to their expectations.

The much awaited wedding drama, titled Ginny Weds Sunny released today in Netflix. The film stars actors and Vikrant Massey. The popular actor Vikrant Massey essays the role of a bachelor who is eagerly looking forward to tie the knot. The feature the stunner Yami Gautam essays the role of Ginny Gill. Vikrant Massey's character of Sunny Malhotra gets rejected by women and that becomes a bone of contention for the character. Twitter users have shared their thoughts about this wedding drama that looks vibrant and full of festivities. There are some Twitter users who did not feel that the much awaited drama lived up to the expectations.

Take a look at the Twitter reviews:

Love you di @yamigautam #GinnyWedsSunny is the one of the my most favorite films and thank you so much for replying me — Aparna Gupta (@AparnaG17179581) October 9, 2020

#GinnyWedsSunny has every character,evry plot, every conflict you've seen

But I somehow liked it with @masseysahib smiling with his teeth out innocently and if not for him this character would've been a massive blunder

Writing is really weak,as in rising a conflict just bcuz you — Niteesh Madithati (@niteesh_m_v) October 9, 2020

There are very fewer movies which fills the generation gap and everyone enjoys it to fullest. #GinnyWedsSunny is the one from this Joner. Thoroughly enjoyed the film eid Mom. Customary yet so engaging cuz of its well organized plot and consistency. @yamigautam you were great — A (@iiamabhishek) October 9, 2020

And I am only half way through the movie I don't know if I want to continue it the performance of both the actors are amazing but the story line the concept the writing can't sau about that #GinnyWedsSunny #GinnyWedsSunnyreview — Sin (@Sin66423645) October 9, 2020

Yami Gautam As Ginny Juneja has to be one of the most stylish and stunningly dressed character in Bollywood.@yamigautam #GinnyWedsSunny pic.twitter.com/zqBz5DoNta — YamiEmpire (@Any1ButMee) October 8, 2020

While talking about the film, the lead actor Vikrant Massey stated that he initially thought that the film would be easy and fun to work in, but admits that it was actually tough. He also mentions that he did not really have any sense of vanity, as he had to repeatedly remind himself that he had to look sleek and good looking.

The actor further states that he made a rather conscious decision of signing a romantic comedy which has all the elements like songs, dance among others. The news reports also add how the lead actor Vikrant Massey would like to have an intimate wedding at home.

(ALSO READ: Ginny Weds Sunny Review: Vikrant Massey may be cute but we'd advise you not to RSVP this boring AF wedding)

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Twitter

Share your comment ×