Ginny Weds Sunny: Twitterati gives mixed response to the Yami Gautam & Vikrant Massey's wedding saga

Twitter users have shared their thoughts about this wedding drama that looks vibrant. But, there are some Twitter users who did not feel that the much awaited drama lived up to their expectations.
18711 reads Mumbai Updated: October 9, 2020 08:17 pm
Ginny Weds Sunny: Twitterati gives mixed response to the Yami Gautam & Vikrant Massey's wedding saga
The much awaited wedding drama, titled Ginny Weds Sunny released today in Netflix. The film stars actors Yami Gautam and Vikrant Massey. The popular actor Vikrant Massey essays the role of a bachelor who is eagerly looking forward to tie the knot. The feature the stunner Yami Gautam essays the role of Ginny Gill. Vikrant Massey's character of Sunny Malhotra gets rejected by women and that becomes a bone of contention for the character. Twitter users have shared their thoughts about this wedding drama that looks vibrant and full of festivities. There are some Twitter users who did not feel that the much awaited drama lived up to the expectations. 

Take a look at the Twitter reviews:

While talking about the film, the lead actor Vikrant Massey stated that he initially thought that the film would be easy and fun to work in, but admits that it was actually tough. He also mentions that he did not really have any sense of vanity, as he had to repeatedly remind himself that he had to look sleek and good looking.

The actor further states that he made a rather conscious decision of signing a romantic comedy which has all the elements like songs, dance among others. The news reports also add how the lead actor Vikrant Massey would like to have an intimate wedding at home.

(ALSO READ: Ginny Weds Sunny Review: Vikrant Massey may be cute but we'd advise you not to RSVP this boring AF wedding)

Credits :Twitter

