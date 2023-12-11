Giorgia Andriani REVEALS she misses ex-beau Arbaaz Khan; clarifies 'There’s no going back now'

Arbaaz Khan and Giorgia Andriani have ended their four-year relationship. The Italian model-actress, currently on a solo trip to South Korea, discussed the breakup, revealing she has been single for a year and a half. Giorgia previously expressed ongoing feelings for Arbaaz and explained the reasons behind their mutual decision to part ways. Despite the breakup, they remain in touch.

Giorgia Andriani on parting ways with Arbaaz Khan

During a recent interaction with Times News Network, discussing the reasons for their decision to separate, Giorgia Andriani, who has appeared in movies and a web series, mentioned that she began to realize she desired a different life from the one she was leading. At the age of 23, when she started dating him, she wasn't engaging in social activities or attending parties, not living the typical life of a young person. She added, “Arbaaz never had an issue with me stepping out, meeting people and socialising, but I couldn’t do it. I felt like we were just in different phases of our lives.”

She also mentioned that both of them comprehended that they weren't destined to be together. Despite the four years they spent in a relationship, she admitted missing him. They remain friends, but there's no possibility of rekindling the romantic relationship. She further added, “After four years of being in a relationship, of course, I miss him. We are friends, but there’s no going back now. The reason I am speaking about this is because I am my own person. I don’t want to be addressed as his girlfriend. I am in a good space.”

Giorgia Andriani reveals being in a relationship with Arbaaz Khan kept her in a bubble

Giorgia Andriani also shared that she believes she deserves her accomplishments more without the influence of a film family's name. She mentioned that her relationship with Arbaaz created a comfortable bubble where everything seemed to work well, and everyone appeared good. However, upon stepping out, she realized that this doesn't reflect how the real world functions.

She said, “Being in a relationship with Arbaaz kept me in a bubble where everything worked well and everyone was so good. But when I stepped out, I learnt that’s not how the real world functions. Now, I feel more deserving of what I earn in terms of friendships, relations and work.”

Giorgia Andriani on being in touch with Arbaaz Khan post break-up

Earlier during an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, Giorgia Andriani had mentioned that they are still in touch but their break-up was a mutual decision. She said, “He’s (Arbaaz) been so good to me and he has emotionally given me everything I needed at that point in time. I will never stop feeling any good feelings for him. Why would I not be in touch with him?”

She mentioned that when you're in a “toxic relationship”, it's essential to let go and say that you don't want to be with that person. However, she emphasized that her relationship was never toxic, so she sees no reason not to stay in touch. Sharing how they accepted the increasing differences between them, the actor mentioned that they had a conversation where they openly acknowledged the situation, which was difficult. It was a decision they both agreed upon, and it left them feeling quite sad.

Giorgia also mentioned that Arbaaz Khan was more than just a friend for four years and he was her best friend. She shared that while she can be calm at times, she also has a side that enjoys meeting new people and exploring new places.

However, she added that if someone doesn't share the same interests, they might find it challenging to connect with each other. “I’m loving my freedom at the moment. In fact, I think that happiness at the end of the day is freedom—the freedom to do whatever you want and go wherever you like. That’s why I’m having a very happy life now because I’m getting to do all this,” she concluded.

