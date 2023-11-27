Gippy Grewal reacts after Lawrence Bishnoi’s attack at his Canada home: 'Have no friendship with Salman Khan'

Actor-singer Gippy Grewal, recently faced a harrowing incident when his residence in Canada came under attack. Gunshots were fired outside his home, and gangster Lawrence Bishnoi claimed responsibility, citing Grewal's purported close ties with Bollywood star Salman Khan. However, in a recent interview, Grewal stated that he does not share any friendship with Salman and expressed his bewilderment at the unfortunate event.

Gippy Grewal on sharing no friendship with Salman Khan

In an interview with News18 after the attack on his home, Gippy Grewal disclosed that his interactions with Salman Khan have been limited, occurring only a few times. He recounted meeting Salman once at the trailer launch of his film Maujaan Hi Maujaan, where the producer had invited Salman as a guest. Additionally, he mentioned encountering Salman on the sets of Bigg Boss. Grewal said, “I have no friendship with Salman Khan and the anger of it is being taken out on me. For me, it is still shocking and I am unable to process what has happened to me.”

Discussing the incident, the singer shared that the attack occurred around 12:30 am to 1 am at his residence in West Vancouver. Expressing confusion, he conveyed the difficulty in grasping the nature and motive behind the incident. Grewal added, “When this incident happened, I was shocked because I have never faced any controversies before. I have no enmity with anyone so I couldn’t even think who could have been behind the attack.”

Lawrence Bishnoi takes responsibility of attack at Gippy Grewal's home

Earlier, a Facebook account under the name of Lawrence Bishnoi claimed responsibility for the attack. The post stated, "Your close ties with Salman Khan won't protect you. It's time for your 'brother' to step up and defend you. This message also extends to Salman Khan – don't fool yourself into thinking Dawood Ibrahim can safeguard you from our reach. No one can save you. Your ostentatious response to Sidhu Moose Wala's death didn't go unnoticed. You were well aware of his character and his criminal connections.”

The message continued, “Till the time Vicky Middhukhera was alive you would always hover around, and later, you mourned Sidhu more. You’re also now on our radar, and you will now witness what deceiving means. This was just a trailer. The whole film will be released soon. Run away to any country but remember death doesn’t require any visa, it would come where it has to.”

