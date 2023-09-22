'Gir gir ke peeth mein...': Shah Rukh Khan has a hilarious reply to fans recreating Jawan's action scene

Shah Rukh Khan is currently basking in the massive success of his latest release Jawan. The Atlee directorial also stars Vijay Sethupathi, Nayanthara, Sanya Malhotra, Priyamani, and Deepika Padukone among others. Recently, the superstar came across a video on Twitter where several of his fans have recreated Jawan's action sequences.

Shah Rukh Khan responds to a fan video

Today, on September 22nd, Shah Rukh Khan came across a video in which a bunch of guys recreated an action sequence from Jawan. The user wrote, "my friends yash, zalzala, prateek tried to recreate this scene from #Jawan. they are your huge huge fan u must watch this & give your views on it. it took them days, alot of hardwork & too many wounds to create this masterpiece. pls have a look."

King Khan retweeted the video and praised their efforts in a hilarious way. He wrote, "Yaar agli baar action mein help karne aa jaana. Gir gir ke peeth mein dard ho jaata hai!! Superb. #Jawan"

Shah Rukh Khan gives a hilarious reply to a Jawan meme

During his ask SRK session on Twitter, the superstar shared a meme where Aishwarya Rathod (who is the wife of Vikram Rathod in Jawan) can be seen judging Vikram Rathod from heaven for having fun with other women. The fan wrote, "hey vikram rathore, aishwarya is watching you from heaven having fun with other girls and azad, kya jawab denge aishwarya ko? @iamsrk #Jawan #AskSRK."

In response, King Khan wrote: "She knows deep down inside I am a romantic and heart and respect women too much. She must be happy I am having fun!! You also have some fun now. #Jawan."

About Jawan

Jawan is directed by Atlee and produced by Gauri Khan under the Red Chillies banner. It was released on September 7 in Hindi and dubbed Tamil and Telugu languages and has turned out to be a major critical and commercial success, entering the thousand crore club. After this, Shah Rukh will be acting in Rajkumar Hirani's comedy-drama Dunki alongside Taapsee Pannu. The film will explore the issue of illegal immigration and will be released on December 22, 2023.

ALSO READ: 'He loved it in...': Shah Rukh Khan reveals son AbRam's reaction after watching Jawan during 'Ask SRK'