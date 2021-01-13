The Girl On The Train Teaser: Parineeti Chopra is all set to take us by surprise in this chilling act.

Directed by Bard of Blood's Ribhu Dasgupta, The Girl On The Train is the official Hindi adaptation of the 2016 Hollywood film of the same name starring Emily Blunt.

Netflix India has announced an exciting lineup for 2021 and one of the many films to make it to the streaming platform this year is starrer The Girl On The Train. Netflix dropped the film's teaser today and the brief look gives us an insight into the mind-numbingly chilling act that Parineeti is set to bring to the screen.

As is in the English version, The Girl On the Train follows Mira Kapoor a divorcee, who fixates on the lives of a perfect couple from afar, during her daily train journey. The movie synopsis reveals, "She (Meera) soon gets embroiled in a murder mystery that unfolds revealing truths about her own life."

In the teaser, Parineeti can be seen travelling across various parts of London as well as on the train. From the looks of it, the actress definitely has surprises in store for her audience and movie buffs. Check out The Girl On The Train teaser:

The Girl On The Train also stars Aditi Rao Hydari, Kirti Kulhari and Avinash Tiwary of Bulbbul fame. The film is set to release on Netflix India on 26 February.

