Girls Will Be Girls: Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal shoot the teaser of their maiden production

Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal, who have been dating each other for quite some time, have now come together for their production house.

Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal had created a buzz in the town after they announced stepping into production early this year. Yes! The lovebirds had launched their production house in March and stated that their first production will be Girls Will Be Girls. Indeed, the announcement has got the fans excited. To note, the movie will be helmed by Shuchi Talati. And while Richa and Ali haven’t shared much details about their project, but we got our hands on a new update about Girls Will Be Girls.

The couple, who has recently stepped into production, has shot a teaser of their movie in Dehradun during the past weekend. It is also reported that the team will be submitted the teaser at a script lab in August and is reportedly up for a grant. This isn’t all. The script of Girls Will Be Girls has been the only Indian script invited to the prestigious Berlinale Script Station 2021, a lab that selects 10 projects from around the world every year which apparently happened in March this year. Besides, Girls Will Be Girls will be the only Indian project at the Jerusalem Script Lab this year where it will be presented formally at the Jerusalem Film Festival which is set to take place in August this year.

Meanwhile, Richa was last seen in Madam Chief Minister early this year and had won hearts with her performance. Even Ali had hailed the actress and wrote, “I had the fortune of witnessing this spectacle! My love, you’ve outdone yourself..one of your best performances ever. I hope the naysayers get a glimpse of what this film,this commentary really stands for. It is indeed a study and a sum up. To the team- BRAVA. #MadamChiefMinister.” Replying to him, the Masaan star wrote, “Thank you meri jaan, thrilled (and relieved) you liked the film. Love”.

