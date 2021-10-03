Give child a breather: Suniel Shetty reacts to Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan being detained by NCB

’s son has been grabbing all attention ever since he has been detained by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) following a drug raid at a party on a cruise ship. Along with him, seven more people were detained. According to the sources, the star kid and others are likely to be arrested as the procedure has started. Actor Suniel Shetty has reacted to the ongoing news and requested media to not jump to a conclusion about the star kid.

ANI tweeted, “When a raid is conducted at a place, many people are taken into custody. We assume that a particular boy must have consumed it (drugs). The process is on. Let's give that child a breather. Let real reports come out. Whenever something happens in Bollywood, the media scrutinises everything and jumps to conclusions. Give the child a chance. Let the truth come out. It is our responsibility to take care of the child.” The raid was conducted on October 2, i.e. on Saturday.

The detainees are identified as Aryan Khan, Arbaaz Merchant, Munmun Dhamecha, Nupur Sarika, Ismeet Singh, Mohak Jaswal, Vikrant Chhoker, Gomit Chopra.

An NCB official told PTI that different drugs like MDMA, ecstasy, cocaine, MD (mephedrone) and charas were recovered from them during the raid conducted on Saturday evening. The raid was conducted after NCB received a tip-off from a source. It is reported that Shah Rukh Khan and are also on their way to the NCB office.

