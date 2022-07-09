'Give some love to my girl' Soni Razdan is happy as Alia Bhatt wraps Heart of Stone shoot; Thanks Gal Gadot
Soni Razdan is just too proud of her little girl!
Alia Bhatt is all set to make her grand Hollywood debut and we absolutely cannot wait! Good news - She just wrapped up the shoot for her debut Hollywood film, Heart of Stone where she will share screen space with Gal Gadot and Jamie Dornan. Just a few hours back, she took to her Instagram space and shared a slew of photos as she revealed her look from the film. Now, mommy Soni Razdan shared a sweet Instagram story congratulating the Heart Of Stone team.
Taking to her Instagram stories, Soni shared Alia and Gal’s gorgeous and wholesome picture and penned down a sweet note. She wrote, “Congratulations my sweetheart @aliaabhatt and thanks to this wonderful unit for taking such good care @gal_gadot.” She also added, “Give some love to my girl @aliaabhatt Who wrapped #HeartOfStone today. Such an amazing talent and such a great person.”
Take a look at Soni's story HERE:
Talking about Alia’s post on Heart of Stone wrap up, she took to her Instagram space and dropped a few photos with the Heart of Stone team, including co-star Gal Gadot. In the first picture, she can be seen hugging Gal, as the latter clicked an adorable selfie with her. The next picture revealed some behind-the-scene glimpse of the shoot. Alia could be seen getting into her action avatar as she stood at a window, about to jump. She was seen dressed in a green bodysuit, with her hair tied in a half ponytail with a middle parting. The next photo featured Alia with more of her crew members. The last picture showcased a chair with ‘Heart of Stone’ written on it.
