'Give some love to my girl' Soni Razdan is happy as Alia Bhatt wraps Heart of Stone shoot; Thanks Gal Gadot

Alia Bhatt is all set to make her grand Hollywood debut and we absolutely cannot wait! Good news - She just wrapped up the shoot for her debut Hollywood film, Heart of Stone where she will share screen space with Gal Gadot and Jamie Dornan. Just a few hours back, she took to her Instagram space and shared a slew of photos as she revealed her look from the film. Now, mommy Soni Razdan shared a sweet Instagram story congratulating the Heart Of Stone team.

Taking to her Instagram stories, Soni shared Alia and Gal’s gorgeous and wholesome picture and penned down a sweet note. She wrote, “Congratulations my sweetheart @aliaabhatt and thanks to this wonderful unit for taking such good care @gal_gadot.” She also added, “Give some love to my girl @aliaabhatt Who wrapped #HeartOfStone today. Such an amazing talent and such a great person.”

Take a look at Soni's story HERE

Talking about Alia’s post on Heart of Stone wrap up, she took to her Instagram space and dropped a few photos with the Heart of Stone team, including co-star Gal Gadot. In the first picture, she can be seen hugging Gal, as the latter clicked an adorable selfie with her. The next picture revealed some behind-the-scene glimpse of the shoot. Alia could be seen getting into her action avatar as she stood at a window, about to jump. She was seen dressed in a green bodysuit, with her hair tied in a half ponytail with a middle parting. The next photo featured Alia with more of her crew members. The last picture showcased a chair with ‘Heart of Stone’ written on it.

Also Read: Ranbir Kapoor on Alia Bhatt's pregnancy: We've seen many ups & downs in these years, want to enjoy this period