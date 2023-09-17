'Glad I can bring a...': Shah Rukh Khan reacts as women from old age home in Guwahati step out to watch Jawan

The Jawan fever seems to not be ending anytime soon. Even in the third week, Shah Rukh Khan and Nayanthara starrer continues to rule the audience’s hearts. Atlee Kumar’s direction and power-packed hardcore action left an impact making the audience drool over King Khan. The SRK charm needless to say is spread across people of all ages. A testimony of the same was witnessed recently in Guwahati where a special screening was held for the women from an old age home. The act impressed Badshah Khan himself who couldn’t resist reacting to it.

Shah Rukh Khan reacts as women from a Guwahati old age home watch Jawan

Today, on September 17, a video was shared by a fan page of Shah Rukh Khan from Guwahati where women of all ages from an old age home went to watch Jawan. The ladies were all smiles as they watched SRK setting the big screen on fire. Soon after the video reached to the Pathaan actor, he couldn’t stop himself from reacting to it. He wrote, “Thank u and big hug to each of them…. Glad I can bring a smile to their faces through my movies!!!! Guwahati, please convey my love and immense gratitude to them!!!” Have a look:

After the video went viral on social media, even users were all praises for Shah Rukh Khan and the initiative. A fan commented, “Your gratitude is truly touching! It's wonderful to see how your movies bring joy, and I hope Guwahati can deliver your love and appreciation to each of them with warm hugs!” Another fan commented, “Issshhh thats sooo sweet... I know nothing makes you happier than this... making all the women so happy and proud of you... senior women who loved your romance going for an action film & loving it so soo hard.. You are what Love is... any genre you do”

About Jawan

Directed by Atlee Kumar, apart from Shah Rukh Khan and Nayanthara, the film had an ensemble cast consisting of Sanya Malhotra, Ridhi Dogra, Deepika Padukone, Aaliyah Qureishi, Lehar Khan, Sanjeeta Bhattacharya amongst others. The film managed to mint huge collections at the box office to emerge as the highest-grosser of SRK’s last release, Pathaan. Being a massive blockbuster, the film is on its way to emerge as the highest-grossing Hindi film of all time.

Atlee Kumar on the sequel of Jawan

In an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla, Atlee went on to admit that he has never thought of doing a sequel to any of his films, but for Jawan, if anything strong comes to him, he will make part 2. “I have kept an open end and I can come up with a sequel now or later. But definitely will come up with a sequel to Jawan one day," he said.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Atlee confirms plans for Jawan 2 with Shah Rukh Khan; Wants to make Vikram Rathore spin off too