'Glam Girls' Gauri Khan, Maheep Kapoor & Seema Khan join designer Manish Malhotra for a fun night; PHOTOS

Recently, after the COVID 19 restrictions were lifted, Manish Malhotra turned host for Gauri Khan, Seema Khan and Maheep Kapoor. Photos from their get together are now going viral on social media.

After spending a long time at home amid the COVID 19 lockdown restrictions, the celebs of Btown are now making the most of the lifted restrictions to visit their close friends at home. Speaking of this, recently, joined her 'glam girls' Seema Khan and Maheep Kapoor at Manish Malhotra's house for dinner. Once again, Manish turned host for Gauri, Seema and Maheep as they joined him for dinner and well, soon photos from the get together began surfacing on the internet.

Maheep and Manish took to their respective Instagram stories to give fans a sneak peek into their evening together. In the photos, Gauri could be seen clad in a brown printed top with a white blazer and jeans. Her hair is seen pulled back in a ponytail and makeup is kept quite glam. Maheep, on the other hand, is seen clad in an off-shoulder black top with perfect hair and makeup. Seema is seen sporting a golden blouse with hoop earrings.

Take a look:

Sharing the photo, Seema wrote, "Night with the glam girls." The photos soon went viral on social media and fans loved the get together of the popular star wives of Bollywood with the designer.

Earlier, Kareena Kapoor Khan, , Amrita Arora, Karisma Kapoor also joined Manish for a get together and photos of all of them quickly went viral on social media. , Riddhima Kapoor Sahni and Samara Sahni also joined Manish Malhotra for a dinner this week and their photos gave fans a glimpse of the fun evening hosted by the designer.

