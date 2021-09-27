Global Citizen Live Mumbai: Janhvi Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan & Kiara Advani heat up the glamour quotient; PICS

One of the biggest events of the year, Global Citizen Live is currently taking place in Mumbai as well. Many of the Bollywood stars and musicians have graced the red carpet for the event. From Ritesh Deshmukh to Badshaah, stars donned some wonderful outfits as they arrived for the event. One of the stars who turned heads with her attire is Sara Ali Khan, who chose to wear a lovely printed saree for the event. Meanwhile, one of the busiest actresses currently working in Bollywood, Kiara Advani wore a lovely red pantsuit.

Ananya Panday wore a lovely green dress as she posed for the cameras. Janhvi Kapoor chose to wear a wonderful dress as she looked stunning while entering the global citizen live. Musical maestro Amit Trivedi, who had composed some brilliant music scores for films like Manmarziyaan, Bombay Velvet, and DevD also arrived at the event in his colorful hoodie, printed jacket, black joggers, and gorgeous yellow sneakers. Amongst many other stars, arrived at the event in his rugged bearded look. The actor sported a long hair look and fashioned his attire in mostly black and its shades. Arjun wore black denim jeans along with a grey T-shirt and black leather jacket.

Take a look at the pictures:

Meanwhile, actress Jonas hosted the Global Citizen Live event in Paris on Saturday. The star took to her Instagram and posted pictures of her outfit in a blue and black dress with leaves stitched at the bottom. She also posted stories of the event.

Also Read| Sara Ali Khan, Janhvi Kapoor, Shraddha Kapoor begin the weekend with an extensive workout; PICS