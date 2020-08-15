GlobalPrayersForSSR: Sushant Singh Rajput's sister posts heartbreaking prayer observation video for late star

Sushant Singh Rajput's sister Shweta Singh Kirti took to Instagram to share a heartbreaking video from the spiritual and prayer observation held for the late actor today, i.e. August 15 on Independence Day. Check out the emotional video below.

Since it has been two months since the world said goodbye to the talented Sushant Singh Rajput, his family announced a global 24-hour spiritual and prayer observation for the late actor. In the midst of fighting for justice, Shweta Singh Kirti took to Instagram to ask fans to join them today, i.e. August 15 on Independence Day by sharing a photo with folded hands. "It has been 2 months you left us Bhai and we are still fighting to know the truth, to know what actually happened that day," Shweta wrote on IG.

"I request you all to please join us for Global 24-hour spiritual and prayer observation for Sushant Singh Rajput so that the truth prevails and we find justice for our beloved Sushant. #GlobalPrayers4SSR #CBIForSSR #Warriors4SSR #justiceforSushantSinghRajput #godiswithus," Shweta added. Today, at 10 am, Shweta posted a video from the prayer observation where family members gathered to pay their respects to Sushant. In the heartbreaking video, you can see the grief-stricken look on his father KK Singh while his sister sings a bhajan along with everyone else. "ॐ त्र्यम्बकं यजामहे सुगन्धिं पुष्टिवर्धनम् ‬उर्वारुकमिव बन्धनान्मृत्योर्मुक्षीय माऽमृतात् Please post a pic of yours with folded hands and join the campaign #GlobalPrayers4SSR today. #CBIForSSR #Warriors4SSR #JusticeForSushant #Godiswithus," Shweta wrote as her caption.

#GlobalPrayersForSSR was instantly a trending topic on Twitter as fans flocked social media by sharing their photos with folded hands demanding justice for Sushant.

Meanwhile, Shweta also revealed that her late brother received a Certificate of Recognition from California Legislature Assembly for his contribution to cinema.

