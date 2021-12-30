Globetrotter Sara Ali Khan shares a new reel on 2021 moments that made her feel most alive; WATCH

Sara Ali Khan is a globetrotter and loves to share her travel updates. If one sees her Instagram handle then one can see the pictures of her traveling apart from films promotion. Right from international to national, the actress loves to explore destinations extensively. Her travel diaries include mountains, beaches, trekking, adventure, and many more. Today, as only one day is left for the year 2021 to end, the Atrangi Re actress wrapped her travel moments in a video and shared them.

Taking to her official Instagram handle, the actress wrote, “Moments of 2021 that made me feel most alive.” The clip shows Sara traveling to different parts of India. She is also seen trekking, with a peacock and many such moments. In the background, we can hear Farhan Akhtar’s voice ‘Zinda ho tum’. It is all making the whole video very special. Sara’s last trip was to Kedarnath, which also happens to be the name of her debut film, with Janhvi Kapoor. They both shared a lot of pictures on the social handle.

As soon as she shared the video, fans dropped comments. Many dropped hearts and clapping hand emojis.