Globetrotter Sara Ali Khan shares a new reel on 2021 moments that made her feel most alive; WATCH
Taking to her official Instagram handle, the actress wrote, “Moments of 2021 that made me feel most alive.” The clip shows Sara traveling to different parts of India. She is also seen trekking, with a peacock and many such moments. In the background, we can hear Farhan Akhtar’s voice ‘Zinda ho tum’. It is all making the whole video very special. Sara’s last trip was to Kedarnath, which also happens to be the name of her debut film, with Janhvi Kapoor. They both shared a lot of pictures on the social handle.
As soon as she shared the video, fans dropped comments. Many dropped hearts and clapping hand emojis.
Take a look here:
On the work front, the actress was last seen in Atrangi Re. The film, co-starring Dhanush and Akshay Kumar, was released on December 24. The romantic drama received a lot of appreciation from the audience. During an interview with India Today, the actress had also shared her parents', brother's reactions. She was quoted saying that her parents were in tears after watching the movie.
