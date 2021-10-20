‘Go the extra mile’: Shilpa Shetty pens her fitness mantra in an inspiring post

Shilpa Shetty is undoubtedly one of the fittest divas in the tinsel town. Her love for yoga and fitness is no secret to fans. Just one look at her toned physique gives us a hint at the amount of hardwork the actor puts in towards maintaining it. Moreover, Shilpa also time and again takes to social media to motivate fans towards leading a healthy lifestyle.

Going by the same, on Tuesday, October 19, Shilpa penned an inspiring note on fitness to urge fans for ‘going the extra mile’ and ‘not giving up’. She wrote, “Every day that we wake up is an opportunity to turn our lives around the way we want it. Make it worthwhile by giving your dreams, goals, and passion your 100%. But, remember your health and diet are responsible for bringing out the best version of you to take on the world. Go the extra mile and take good care of yourself. You have tons of potential. Allow your mind and body to support you through the journey. Go for it!”

In terms of work, Shilpa Shetty recently gave a sizzling performance on the finale of her dance reality TV show, Super Dancer Chapter 4. The winner trophy was lifted by contestant Florina Gogoi who was mentored by choreographer Tusshar Shetty. Shilpa also recently made her comeback after a hiatus of 13 years in the film Hungama 2.

