Go Goa Gone 2: Saif Ali Khan starrer zombie comedy's sequel to release in 2021

The makers of Go Goa Gone have announced its sequel. The Saif Ali Khan starrer is titled Go Goa Gone 2 and is slated for 2021 release. The film is expected to take off from where the first part ended and all the actors will be reprising their roles.

The makers of the 2013 zombie comedy Go Goa Gone have announced the much-awaited sequel of the starrer. Eros international and Maddock films shared the piece of news a while ago today. Featuring Saif Ali Khan, Kunal Kemmu and Vir Das, Go Goa Gone followed the story of three men who head to Goa for a holiday. Little do they know that the lush beaches of Goa will turn into zombie land with dreadful zombies coming after them. While the three men are trapped in the wilderness, Saif Ali Khan aka Boris, a Russian zombie hunter enters the scene and comes to their rescue.

Go Goa Gone ended at a point which suggested the possibility of a sequel and now the makers have announced that Go Goa Gone 2 will take off from the point where the first installment ended. All the actors are believed to reprise their roles in the sequel. Director Dinesh Vijan of Maddock Films has revealed that they have started working on the script and the film is expected to go on floors by September 2020. It is slated for Match 2021 release.

Sunil Lulla, the Managing Director of Eros International Media Ltd says that Go Goa Gone has been a very special film. It attained a cult status thus making it great for a franchise. The characters have remained iconic all this while and the team is thrilled to bring them back to life! He also looks forward to his collaboration with director Dinesh Vijan once again.

