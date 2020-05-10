Go Goa Gone: As Saif Ali Khan & Kunal Kemmu starrer clocks 7 years, here’s why zombie comedy is a must watch

Today, as Saif Ali Khan, Kunal Kemmu and Vir Das starrer Go Goa Gone clocks seven years, we bring you five reasons why we feel that this zombie comedy is a must-watch.

Go Goa Gone is a 2013 zombie apocalypse action comedy film directed by Raj and DK and the film stars , Kunal Kemmu, Vir Das, Puja Gupta and Anand Tiwari. Go Goa Gone was released on May 10, 2013, and today, as the film clocks 7 years, we decided to sit down and weigh the pros and cons of the film and bring to the table reasons why we feel that one should watch the film and also why the film deserves a sequel. From being Bollywood’s first zom-com film to its cult songs and star cast, Go Goa Gone was unique in its concept, and although the film received mixed reviews from critics, it has managed to gain a cult status in horror-comedy.

What is noteworthy is that Go Goa Gone is experimental since something like this has never been attempted before in Bollywood and for the young blood, who like whacked-out fun, it’s a great ride. What is amazing is that the makers of Go Goa Gone are coming up with a sequel to the film, and therefore, as the film celebrates its seventh anniversary today, we bring you reasons why we feel that Go Goa Gone totally deserves a sequel and should be watched by everyone.

Go Goa Gone is Bollywood’s first zom-com (Zombie-Comedy)

We have heard of the romantic genre, action-comedy, thriller and other such genres, but to come up with a film that fits the zombie comedy genre was achieved by Go Goa Gone. What is amazing with Go Goa Gone was that the makers stepped beyond the conventional genre and venture into the unknown. Talking about the film, Go Goa Gone revolves around a rave party where all the guests turn into zombies, and what follows is pure comedy and fun.

Saif Ali Khan in a never seen avatar before

We have seen Saif Ali Khan romancing his heroines on snow-clad mountains on the silver screen, and also, as an action hero fight an army of villains, but never did we think that Saif Ali Khan would appear on the silver screen in a blond look. Yes, Go Goa Gone has Saif play Boris, a Russian zombie hunter, with blonde hair and innumerable tattoos on his body.

Go Goa Gone’s songs are unique and will get you grooving

Besides, the story line, what stands out in the film is the songs. From Slowly Slowly, Khoon Choose Le, Babaji Ki Booti and others, the songs of Go Goa Gone are energetic, unique and what is noteworthy are the whacky lyrics, which millennial can relate to.

Backdrop of Goa

We all know that Goa is every Indian’s favorite destination and when a film revolves around Goa, it automatically grabs attention and talking about Go Goa Gone, the film revolves around three friends- Kunal Khemu, Vir Das and Anand Tiwari, who go to Goa to holiday and their rave party turns out to be a zombie nightmare. Later, Saif is introduced as Boris, a Russian mobster-turned-zombie hunter, in the film.

Where would we be without our moms? It’s time to appreciate everything she does for us, click here to write her a love letter. #DearMom

Credits :Pinkvilla

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×