'God has been kind...': Wamiqa Gabbi shares update on Varun Dhawan starrer VD18; says she is 'overwhelmed'

Wamiqa Gabbi is one of the finest rising actresses in the film industry. She first appeared on screen in Kareena Kapoor and Shahid Kapoor’s Jab We Met as a young teen. Now, with films like Grahan, Modern Love Mumbai, and Chennai chapters, the actress cemented her place in the industry. One of her biggest shows to date is Vikramaditya Motwane’s Jubilee. Wamiqa who will be seen in Varun Dhawan starrer VD18, recently shared an update on the upcoming film and expressed her gratitude to be a part of it.

Wamiqa Gabbi shares update on Varun Dhawan starrer VD18

In a recent interview with The Indian Express, Wamiqa Gabbi shared an interesting update on the upcoming Varun Dhawan starrer VD18. Talking about Atlee's VD18 directed by Kalees, the actress said, “I still have to start shooting for it. They have already started, now I have to join them. I am just overwhelmed. For a person like me to be working with a maker like him. The fact that I could be a part of a film backed by him, I was overwhelmed. Murad (Khetani) sir trusted me with this. It is like a dream come true.”

Expressing her gratitude to be a part of VD18, Wamiqa further added that she is happy to come back to theatrical films with Atlee's film. She added, "I am so happy that my next theatrical film is going to be with Atlee sir and Murad sir. That’s very exciting. I am also very excited to be a part of this film because Altee sir has just given one of the biggest films, Jawan. So, I know that he knows the heart and the pulse of the audience. All the projects that he has helmed have attracted a pan-India audience."

An overwhelmed Gabbi also said that she has no idea how all these things are happening to her and added, "But they are happening and I am glad that I am a part of it. I feel I have so much more to do as an actor and person, but God has been kind to me. I want to make the most of it.”

In May 2023, Pinkvilla was the first to inform its readers that Varun Dhawan has teamed up with Atlee and producer Murad Khetani for an action entertainer. VD18 is set to release on May 31, 2024.

