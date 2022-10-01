GodFather Trailer Launch: Salman Khan says ‘people want to go to Hollywood, I want to go to South’

The highly-anticipated film GodFather starring Chiranjeevi and Salman Khan is gearing up for its release in Telugu and Hindi on the 5th of October. The release date is inching closer, and today, the film’s Hindi trailer was unveiled in the presence of Chiranjeevi, Salman, and a few others in Mumbai. Salman Khan interacted with the media during the trailer launch, and also shared his views about working in South films.

Salman Khan said that while many people aspire to do Hollywood films, he wants to do South films. He also mentioned that when South stars and Bollywood stars come together, it will be absolutely grand, and the films will reach a much wider audience. “People want to go to Hollywood, I want to go to the South. Once we start working together, just imagine the numbers we would have. People watching it here, people watching it in the south. Their fans watch the film, my fans will watch the films. We talk of 300 and 400 crore, but if we work together, we might do 3000 crore,” said Salman.